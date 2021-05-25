 
EQS-Adhoc Burkhalter Shareholders' Meeting approves all agenda items

Burkhalter Shareholders' Meeting approves all agenda items

The shareholders of Burkhalter Holding AG adopted all the motions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held today. As well as the distribution of a dividend of CHF 2.40 per share gross, which is set to be paid out on 31 May 2021, they also approved the election of Nina Remmers to the Board of Directors.

As was announced in the media release of 12 April 2021, today's Burkhalter Holding AG Shareholders' Meeting was held without the shareholders present. Due to the coronavirus, voting could only take place by way of an independent proxy, representing 1 857 absent shareholders entitled to vote (= 4 040 509 registered shares or 67.36 % of the issued share capital). By a clear majority, the shareholders approved the distribution of the dividend and all other motions put forward by the Board of Directors.

This included accepting the Board of Directors' proposal of appointing Nina Remmers, an expert in change management and communication, to the Board of Directors. Nina Remmers holds dual Swiss-German citizenship and is an expert in change management and communication. She has many years of experience as a communications expert and has been Managing Director of Bernd Remmers Consultants AG since 2016, where her role involves supporting companies with large-scale change projects. She holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Bern and completed her master's degree, specialising in 'marketing & creativity', at the ESCP in London and Paris. She has since worked as a consultant for internationally renowned communication agencies in Switzerland and abroad.

Download media release as PDF here

More information:
Burkhalter Holding Ltd
Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Communication and Investor Relations
+41 44 439 36 33
e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch
www.burkhalter.ch


Company: Burkhalter Holding AG
Hohlstrasse 475
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.burkhalter.ch
ISIN: CH0212255803
Valor: 21225580
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1200483

 
