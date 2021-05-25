Burkhalter Shareholders' Meeting approves all agenda items

As was announced in the media release of 12 April 2021, today's Burkhalter Holding AG Shareholders' Meeting was held without the shareholders present. Due to the coronavirus, voting could only take place by way of an independent proxy, representing 1 857 absent shareholders entitled to vote (= 4 040 509 registered shares or 67.36 % of the issued share capital). By a clear majority, the shareholders approved the distribution of the dividend and all other motions put forward by the Board of Directors.

This included accepting the Board of Directors' proposal of appointing Nina Remmers, an expert in change management and communication, to the Board of Directors. Nina Remmers holds dual Swiss-German citizenship and is an expert in change management and communication. She has many years of experience as a communications expert and has been Managing Director of Bernd Remmers Consultants AG since 2016, where her role involves supporting companies with large-scale change projects. She holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Bern and completed her master's degree, specialising in 'marketing & creativity', at the ESCP in London and Paris. She has since worked as a consultant for internationally renowned communication agencies in Switzerland and abroad.

