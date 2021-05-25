EQS-Adhoc Burkhalter Shareholders' Meeting approves all agenda items
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The shareholders of Burkhalter Holding AG adopted all the motions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held today. As well as the distribution of a dividend of CHF 2.40 per share gross, which is set to be paid out on 31 May 2021, they also approved the election of Nina Remmers to the Board of Directors.
As was announced in the media release of 12 April 2021, today's Burkhalter Holding AG Shareholders' Meeting was held without the shareholders present. Due to the coronavirus, voting could only take place by way of an independent proxy, representing 1 857 absent shareholders entitled to vote (= 4 040 509 registered shares or 67.36 % of the issued share capital). By a clear majority, the shareholders approved the distribution of the dividend and all other motions put forward by the Board of Directors.
This included accepting the Board of Directors' proposal of appointing Nina Remmers, an expert in change management and communication, to the Board of Directors. Nina Remmers holds dual Swiss-German citizenship and is an expert in change management and communication. She has many years of experience as a communications expert and has been Managing Director of Bernd Remmers Consultants AG since 2016, where her role involves supporting companies with large-scale change projects. She holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Bern and completed her master's degree, specialising in 'marketing & creativity', at the ESCP in London and Paris. She has since worked as a consultant for internationally renowned communication agencies in Switzerland and abroad.
More information:
Burkhalter Holding Ltd
Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Communication and Investor Relations
+41 44 439 36 33
e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch
www.burkhalter.ch
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Burkhalter Holding AG
|Hohlstrasse 475
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.burkhalter.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0212255803
|Valor:
|21225580
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1200483
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
1200483 25-May-2021 CET/CESTBurkhalter Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare