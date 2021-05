EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM Medacta announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting 25-May-2021 / 19:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Medacta announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 25 May 2021 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE) today announced that its Shareholders approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

Today's AGM was held without the physical participation of Shareholders, in accordance with the provisions as stipulated in the Ordinance of the Federal Council of Switzerland on the policies for combatting the coronavirus (COVID-19 Ordinance 3). Shareholders were asked to exercise their voting rights by giving a power of attorney and related instructions to the independent proxy, either by returning the proxy form or by exercising their voting rights online.

The meeting took place at Medacta's headquarters in Castel San Pietro (TI) in the presence of the independent proxy Fulvio Pelli, Medacta's Chairman, Dr. Alberto Siccardi, Medacta's CEO, Francesco Siccardi, and the Secretary of the Board, Donato Cortesi. A total of 17'766'606 shares were represented by the independent proxy, corresponding to approximately 89% of Medacta's share capital.

At this year's AGM, Dr. Alberto Siccardi, Maria Luisa Siccardi Tonolli, Victor Balli, Riccardo Braglia and Philippe Weber were each re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for one-year term of office and Dr. Alberto Siccardi was re-elected as chairman of the Board. Medacta's Shareholders also re-elected Philippe Weber and Riccardo Braglia as members of the Remuneration Committee for a term of one year.

Further proposals by the Board of Directors that were approved at today's AGM included the following:

- The approval of Management Report, the Annual Statutory Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2020;

- The approval of Remuneration Report for the financial year 2020;

- The approval of the appropriation of available earnings as of 31 December 2020 of Medacta Group SA for the financial year 2020;