 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Medacta announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.05.2021, 19:00  |  99   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Medacta announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting

25-May-2021 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Medacta announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 25 May 2021 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE) today announced that its Shareholders approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

Today's AGM was held without the physical participation of Shareholders, in accordance with the provisions as stipulated in the Ordinance of the Federal Council of Switzerland on the policies for combatting the coronavirus (COVID-19 Ordinance 3). Shareholders were asked to exercise their voting rights by giving a power of attorney and related instructions to the independent proxy, either by returning the proxy form or by exercising their voting rights online.

The meeting took place at Medacta's headquarters in Castel San Pietro (TI) in the presence of the independent proxy Fulvio Pelli, Medacta's Chairman, Dr. Alberto Siccardi, Medacta's CEO, Francesco Siccardi, and the Secretary of the Board, Donato Cortesi. A total of 17'766'606 shares were represented by the independent proxy, corresponding to approximately 89% of Medacta's share capital.

At this year's AGM, Dr. Alberto Siccardi, Maria Luisa Siccardi Tonolli, Victor Balli, Riccardo Braglia and Philippe Weber were each re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for one-year term of office and Dr. Alberto Siccardi was re-elected as chairman of the Board. Medacta's Shareholders also re-elected Philippe Weber and Riccardo Braglia as members of the Remuneration Committee for a term of one year.

Further proposals by the Board of Directors that were approved at today's AGM included the following:

- The approval of Management Report, the Annual Statutory Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2020;

- The approval of Remuneration Report for the financial year 2020;

- The approval of the appropriation of available earnings as of 31 December 2020 of Medacta Group SA for the financial year 2020;

Seite 1 von 3
Medacta Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Medacta announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM Medacta announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting 25-May-2021 / 19:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc: Notice and Agenda of an Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unites its multinational photo and video businesses under a new umbrella brand European ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS bündelt sein multinationales Foto- und Videogeschäft unter der neuen Dachmarke European ...
EQS-Adhoc: CONSOLIDATED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 AND PROPOSED DIVIDEND
DGAP-Adhoc: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP passt Umsatz- und Ergebnisausblick stark nach oben an
DGAP-News: centrotherm international AG: Geschäftsbilanz 2020 des centrotherm-Konzerns und Ausblick
EQS-News: Relief's Partner Acer Therapeutics Plans NDA Submission for ACER-001 in Q3 2021 Following Pre-NDA ...
DGAP-News: Blockchain: Kein Nutzen für die Börse
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP zeigt exzellente Halbjahreszahlen 2020/2021 und erhöht den Ausblick für ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: sino AG: Kapitalerhöhung beim Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH und Teilverkäufe ...
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
Verallia Deutschland AG: Hauptversammlung - Erfolgreich durchs Corona-Jahr
DGAP-News: ams AG: ams gibt Beginn der Annahmefrist für Delisting-Angebot für OSRAM bekannt
DGAP-News: Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien sind aussichtsreich für eine Uranmineralisierung
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 1. Quartal 2021 - Renaissance des Festnetztes hält an. ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.04.21
EQS-News: Medacta Announces First U.S. Surgery with the New M.U.S.T. LT System in Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery
27.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Medacta publishes 2021 Annual General Meeting invitation