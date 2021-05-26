Publication of the attainment of control pursuant to Section 35 (1) in conjunction with Section 10 (3) of the Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act ( Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - "WpÜG" )

DGAP-WpÜG: Digital Turbine Media, Inc. / Attainment of Control Attainment of Control / Target company: Fyber N.V.; Bidder: Digital Turbine Media, Inc. 26.05.2021 / 02:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Offeror:

Digital Turbine Media, Inc.

406 Blackwell St.

Durham, NC 27701

United States of America

registered with registered with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware, USA, under no. 333-214321-03

Target company:

Fyber N.V.

registered with the Trade Register of the Dutch Chamber of Commerce (handelsregister van de Kamer van Koophandel) under no. 54747805

Branch office:

Wallstraße 9-13

10179 Berlin

Germany

registered with the commercial register kept at the local court of Charlottenburg under no. HRB 166541 B

WKN: A2P1Q5 / ISIN NL0014433377

On May 25, 2021, Digital Turbine Media, Inc. acquired 400,000,000 registered shares in Fyber N.V., a stock corporation established under Dutch law (naamloze vennootshap) ("Fyber" or "Target Company"), with a par value of EUR 0.10 each and thereby obtained control (overwegende zeggenschap) over the Target Company pursuant to Section 35 (1) WpÜG in conjunction with Sections 5:70 and 1:1 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

Currently, the Offeror holds directly 400,000,000 voting rights out of the total of 552,189,286 voting rights in Fyber. This corresponds to 72.44% of the total of voting rights. The Offeror expects to receive further 123,553,108 voting rights of the Target on June 1, 2021.

In connection with the aforementioned acquisition of 400,000,000 voting rights in Fyber by the Offeror, the following entity also obtained indirect control (overwegende zeggenschap) over the Target Company on May 25, 2021: