 
checkAd

DGAP-WpÜG Attainment of Control / Target company: Fyber N.V.; Bidder: Digital Turbine Media, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.05.2021, 02:59  |  70   |   |   

DGAP-WpÜG: Digital Turbine Media, Inc. / Attainment of Control
Attainment of Control / Target company: Fyber N.V.; Bidder: Digital Turbine Media, Inc.

26.05.2021 / 02:59 CET/CEST
Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of the attainment of control pursuant to Section 35 (1) in conjunction with Section 10 (3) of the Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - "WpÜG")

Offeror:

Digital Turbine Media, Inc.
406 Blackwell St.
Durham, NC 27701
United States of America
registered with registered with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware, USA, under no. 333-214321-03

Target company:

Fyber N.V.
registered with the Trade Register of the Dutch Chamber of Commerce (handelsregister van de Kamer van Koophandel) under no. 54747805

Branch office:
Wallstraße 9-13
10179 Berlin
Germany
registered with the commercial register kept at the local court of Charlottenburg under no. HRB 166541 B

WKN: A2P1Q5 / ISIN NL0014433377

On May 25, 2021, Digital Turbine Media, Inc. acquired 400,000,000 registered shares in Fyber N.V., a stock corporation established under Dutch law (naamloze vennootshap) ("Fyber" or "Target Company"), with a par value of EUR 0.10 each and thereby obtained control (overwegende zeggenschap) over the Target Company pursuant to Section 35 (1) WpÜG in conjunction with Sections 5:70 and 1:1 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

Currently, the Offeror holds directly 400,000,000 voting rights out of the total of 552,189,286 voting rights in Fyber. This corresponds to 72.44% of the total of voting rights. The Offeror expects to receive further 123,553,108 voting rights of the Target on June 1, 2021.

In connection with the aforementioned acquisition of 400,000,000 voting rights in Fyber by the Offeror, the following entity also obtained indirect control (overwegende zeggenschap) over the Target Company on May 25, 2021:

Seite 1 von 3
Fyber Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-WpÜG Attainment of Control / Target company: Fyber N.V.; Bidder: Digital Turbine Media, Inc. DGAP-WpÜG: Digital Turbine Media, Inc. / Attainment of Control Attainment of Control / Target company: Fyber N.V.; Bidder: Digital Turbine Media, Inc. 26.05.2021 / 02:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc: Notice and Agenda of an Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unites its multinational photo and video businesses under a new umbrella brand European ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS bündelt sein multinationales Foto- und Videogeschäft unter der neuen Dachmarke European ...
EQS-Adhoc: CONSOLIDATED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 AND PROPOSED DIVIDEND
DGAP-Adhoc: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP passt Umsatz- und Ergebnisausblick stark nach oben an
DGAP-News: centrotherm international AG: Geschäftsbilanz 2020 des centrotherm-Konzerns und Ausblick
EQS-News: Relief's Partner Acer Therapeutics Plans NDA Submission for ACER-001 in Q3 2021 Following Pre-NDA ...
DGAP-News: Blockchain: Kein Nutzen für die Börse
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP zeigt exzellente Halbjahreszahlen 2020/2021 und erhöht den Ausblick für ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: sino AG: Kapitalerhöhung beim Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH und Teilverkäufe ...
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
Verallia Deutschland AG: Hauptversammlung - Erfolgreich durchs Corona-Jahr
DGAP-News: ams AG: ams gibt Beginn der Annahmefrist für Delisting-Angebot für OSRAM bekannt
DGAP-News: Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien sind aussichtsreich für eine Uranmineralisierung
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 1. Quartal 2021 - Renaissance des Festnetztes hält an. ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02:59 Uhr
Kontrollerlangung / Zielgesellschaft: Fyber N.V.; Bieter: Digital Turbine Media, Inc.
02:59 Uhr
DGAP-WpÜG: Kontrollerlangung / Zielgesellschaft: Fyber N.V.; Bieter: Digital Turbine Media, Inc.
18.05.21
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Fyber N.V. to be held on 29 June 2021
30.04.21
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: publishes Annual Report 2020 & preliminary numbers for Q1 2021