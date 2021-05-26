 
MBH Corporation PLC ('MBH') announces the divestment of Parenta Group.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.05.2021, 09:02   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Investment
MBH Corporation PLC ('MBH') announces the divestment of Parenta Group.

26-May-2021 / 09:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBH Corporation PLC ("MBH") announces the divestment of Parenta Group.

London, 26 May 2021 - MBH Corporation plc ("MBH") announces an amicable and mutual agreement to divest itself of the Parenta Group (Amplify Investments Ltd and its wholly-owned subsidiaries), subject to shareholder and regulatory agreement.

The key stakeholders have agreed it is in the current best interest of both parties to separate, primarily as a result of the on-going global economic situation. Accordingly, it is proposed that the management of Parenta Group will return the majority of the shares they were issued as initial consideration.

The total number of shares to be returned to MBH as treasury shares is 10 million. These shares will immediately be cancelled and will therefore reduce the total issue of MBH shares by 10m.

MBH has recently released its 2020 financial results and will be releasing its H1 2021 financials results in September of this year. The divestment of Parenta Group will not have a material impact on the financial results of MBH.

This proposal, to be voted at the AGM, is giving MBH the right, but not obligation, to go ahead with this divestment. It is also subject to regulatory approval.

Contacts for IR and media enquiries:
  • MBH Corporation plc, Charlotte Williams, charlotte@unity-group.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953
  • Perception A, Phil Anderson & Charlie Nelson, phil@perceptiona.com, +44 (0)776 749 1519
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
