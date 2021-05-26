 
26-May-2021 / 14:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

RELEASE

 

May 26, 2021

 

The Board of Directors Considered Issues, Concerning Preparation for The annual General Meeting of Shareholders

 

The Board of Directors considered issues, concerning preparation for the annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on June 23, 2021 in Form of Absentee Voting.

The Board of Directors took note of the annual financial statements of the Company for FY2020 and recommended the annual General meeting of shareholders to approve the following distribution of profits for FY2020. Of the total amount of the balance sheet profit of PJSC Mosenergo for FY2020 in the amount of 14 billion 266 million 153 thousand 274 rubles, the Board of Directors recommended that the shareholders should pay dividends - 7 billion 133 million 022 thousand 598 rubles, leave at the disposal of the Company - 7 billion 133 million 130 thousand 676 rubles. Total dividend payout ratio is 50% of net income of the Company according to Russian Accounting Standards (88% IFRS income for FY2020).

The annual General meeting of shareholders of PJSC Mosenergo was recommended to make a decision on payment of dividends on ordinary shares of the Company for the results of FY2020 in the amount of 0.17945 rubles per share (dividends for FY2019 was amounted 0.12075 rubles per share).

Shareholders were recommended to determine the date of drawing up the list of persons entitled to receive dividends on ordinary shares of PJSC Mosenergo by the results of FY2020 - July 5, 2021 (as at the end of the operating day).

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.05.21
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Will Be Held in Form of Absentee Voting on June 23
18.05.21
EQS-Adhoc: PJSC Mosenergo: IFRS Profit for 1Q 2021 Increased by 65.7%