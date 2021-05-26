 
Achiko AG: 2021 Annual General Meeting of Achiko AG: Shareholders adopt all proposals

Achiko AG: 2021 Annual General Meeting of Achiko AG: Shareholders adopt all proposals

26-May-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
2021 Annual General Meeting of Achiko AG: Shareholders adopt all proposals

Zurich, 26 May 2021 - Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) ("Achiko" or the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting today at 10:00 CEST in Zurich. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this Annual General Meeting was held without physical presence of the shareholders in accordance with art. 27 para. 1 letter b Covid-19-Ordinance 3. Shareholders exercised their shareholder rights through an independent proxy.

Achiko is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed. A total of 19,986,284 shareholder votes of the total share capital of CHF 1,145,592.26, divided into 114,559,226 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each (of which 108,903,900 are registered in the commercial register and 5,655,326 were issued from conditional capital and are not yet registered in the commercial register), were represented by the independent proxy. The board of directors would like to thank all those who exercised their rights as shareholders in this way.

The shareholders approved the annual report, including the corporate governance report, the consolidated financial statements and the statutory financial statements, as well as, in an advisory vote, the compensation report for the financial year 2020. The carry forward of the total balance sheet loss of USD (18,674,296) at year end 2020 was approved.

Allen Wu as chairman of the board of directors as well as Steven Goh and Christophe Laurent as members of the board of directors were confirmed in office for a further term of one year. The shareholders also approved all retrospective and prospective compensations of the board of directors, advisory board and executive committee for the respective compensation periods as proposed by the board of directors.

18:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Generalversammlung 2021 der Achiko AG: Aktionäre stimmen allen Vorschlägen zu (deutsch)
18:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Generalversammlung 2021 der Achiko AG: Aktionäre stimmen allen Vorschlägen zu
20.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko schliesst die erste Lieferung von AptameX nach Indonesien ab. Der moderne diagnostische Test für Covid-19 erreicht eine Sensitivität von 77 % bei niedrigen Viruslasten. (deutsch)
20.05.21
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko schliesst die erste Lieferung von AptameX nach Indonesien ab. Der moderne diagnostische Test für Covid-19 erreicht eine Sensitivität von 77 % bei niedrigen Viruslasten.
20.05.21
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko completes initial shipment of AptameX, its progressive Covid-19 diagnostic test, to Indonesia, delivering 77% sensitivity at low viral loads
04.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko ernennt neuen Chief Financial Officer und gibt Veränderungen im Führungsteam bekannt (deutsch)
04.05.21
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko appoints new Chief Financial Officer and announces changes to senior team
04.05.21
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko ernennt neuen Chief Financial Officer und gibt Veränderungen im Führungsteam bekannt
29.04.21
Achiko’s Joint Venture Partner Obtains a Distribution Certificate for AptameX, a Novel Diagnostic Test for Covid-19 in Indonesia, and Commences Product Registration
29.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achikos Joint Venture-Partnerin erhält Distributionszertifikat und startet Produktregistrierung in Indonesien für AptameX, ein neuartiger diagnostischer Test für Covid-19 (deutsch)