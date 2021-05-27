 
DGAP-Adhoc Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer announces five-point plan to effectively address potential future Roundup(TM) claims

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Statement/Legal Matter
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer announces five-point plan to effectively address potential future Roundup(TM) claims

27-May-2021 / 01:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bayer announces five-point plan to effectively address potential future Roundup(TM) claims

Leverkusen, May 27, 2021 - Bayer announced today a series of actions it plans to implement following the denial of the motion to preliminarily approve the Roundup(TM) class settlement agreement, designed to address potential future litigation, by Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The new package of measures, which combine a number of legal and commercial actions, is designed to help the company achieve a level of risk mitigation that is comparable to the previously proposed national class solution.

The court's decision closes the door on an MDL court-supervised national class solution to manage potential future litigation, which would have been the fairest, most efficient mechanism for all parties. Still, we have legal and commercial options that together will achieve a similar result in mitigating future litigation risk, and we will pursue them as quickly as possible. Significantly, the weight of scientific evidence and the conclusions of all expert regulators worldwide continue to support the safety of glyphosate-based herbicides. Last week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) filed a brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in which it affirmed once again that glyphosate 'poses no human-health risks of concern.' Thus, these actions are being taken exclusively to manage litigation risk and not because of any safety concerns.

