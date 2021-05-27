 
EQS-Adhoc Publication of Annual Report 2020/2021 and Invitation to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.05.2021, 06:30  |  82   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Publication of Annual Report 2020/2021 and Invitation to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

27-May-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The invitation to the 20th Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 18 June 2021 has been sent to the shareholders of HBM Healthcare Investments today.

In accordance with the Ordinance 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19), issued by the Swiss Federal Council, this year's Ordinary Shareholders Meeting is not held in the usual form, i.e. the shareholders are not permitted to participate in person. The Board of Directors has resolved in accordance with Art. 27 of the said Ordinance, that the shareholders may exercise their rights exclusively through the independent proxy by way of written or electronic instruction and power of attorney.
 

The detailed invitation with all motions of the Board of Directors is enclosed and displayed on the Company's website www.hbmhealthcare.com/en/news.

Agenda for the 20th Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 18 June 2021

1.    Statutory financial statements and group financial statements 2020/2021; reports of the
       auditors

2.    Discharge from liability of the members of the Board of Directors and Management

3.    Appropriation of results
       - Appropriation of disposable profit of CHF 283'034'893.

4.    Elections regarding the Board of Directors
       - Re-elections of the Chairman and of the Members of the Board of Directors
       - Election of Dr. Eilaine V. Jones as a member of the Board of Directors
       - Election of the Members of the Compensation Committee

5.    Compensation to the Board of Directors and to the Management

