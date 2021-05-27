CENIT AG: Long-term CEO Kurt BENGEL to leave the Management Board at the end of the year

Stuttgart, 27 May 2021: Kurt Bengel, CEO and Spokesman of the Management Board of CENIT Aktiengesellschaft, has informed the Supervisory Board that he will not extend his Management Board contract, which expires as agreed on December 31, 2021.

After more than 33 years at CENIT, including 15 years as a member of the Management Board and CEO, Kurt Bengel will retire from the company and move on to new tasks. In the years of his leadership, he has significantly contributed to the development of CENIT into one of the leading international integrators in the field of product creation processes (PLM) and document management (EIM).

Kurt Bengel: "I decided this some time ago, because after fifteen years on the Management Board, it is time for a change. That is why I had recently extended my contract by only two years. Of course, I am at the Supervisory Board's disposal in the search for a successor."

He will keep fulfilling his duties as CEO and Spokesman of the Management Board until his retirement. The Supervisory Board intends to recruit an outside person to fill the position on the Management Board.

Rainer Koppitz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "The Supervisory Board of CENIT AG deeply regrets this decision. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Kurt Bengel for the many years of trustful and very successful cooperation and wish him all the best and much success for the future."

