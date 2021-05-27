 
DGAP-Adhoc CENIT AG: Long-term CEO Kurt BENGEL to leave the Management Board at the end of the year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.05.2021, 15:22  |  82   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Personnel
CENIT AG: Long-term CEO Kurt BENGEL to leave the Management Board at the end of the year

27-May-2021 / 15:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stuttgart, 27 May 2021: Kurt Bengel, CEO and Spokesman of the Management Board of CENIT Aktiengesellschaft, has informed the Supervisory Board that he will not extend his Management Board contract, which expires as agreed on December 31, 2021.

After more than 33 years at CENIT, including 15 years as a member of the Management Board and CEO, Kurt Bengel will retire from the company and move on to new tasks. In the years of his leadership, he has significantly contributed to the development of CENIT into one of the leading international integrators in the field of product creation processes (PLM) and document management (EIM).

Kurt Bengel: "I decided this some time ago, because after fifteen years on the Management Board, it is time for a change. That is why I had recently extended my contract by only two years. Of course, I am at the Supervisory Board's disposal in the search for a successor."

He will keep fulfilling his duties as CEO and Spokesman of the Management Board until his retirement. The Supervisory Board intends to recruit an outside person to fill the position on the Management Board.

Rainer Koppitz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "The Supervisory Board of CENIT AG deeply regrets this decision. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Kurt Bengel for the many years of trustful and very successful cooperation and wish him all the best and much success for the future."


Contact:
Investor Relations
Tanja Marinovic
Telefon: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 3320
Fax: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 44 4320
E-Mail: aktie@cenit.de

27-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: CENIT AG
Industriestraße 52 - 54
70565 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
Fax: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
E-mail: aktie@cenit.de
Internet: www.cenit.com
ISIN: DE0005407100
WKN: 540710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1201579

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1201579  27-May-2021 CET/CEST

