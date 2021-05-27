 
EQS-Adhoc ASMALLWORLD AG partners with the Doyle Collection

Zurich, 27.05.2021 - ASMALLWORLD AG announces its new partnership with the Doyle Collection and the addition of four of its properties to the ASMALLWORLD Collection, the company's online hotel booking engine. The new hotels in London, Dublin and Washington DC will offer travellers more great options when travelling to these popular destinations.

Today, ASMALLWORLD announces that it has partnered with the Doyle Collection. As a result of this new partnership, the ASMALLWORLD Collection (www.asmallworldcollection.com), the company's online hotel booking engine, has added four new properties to its portfolio.

The newly-added properties are The Marylebone, The Bloomsbury and The Kensington in London, as well as The Dupont Circle in Washington D.C.

The new properties offer customers of the ASMALLWORLD Collection even more high-quality choices when travelling to these popular destinations.

When booking with the ASMALLWORLD Collection, customers will also receive complimentary benefits like room upgrades (subject to availability), £75 F&B credit, breakfast for two, early check-in and late check-out.

"With the Doyle Collection, I am very happy that we can now offer our customers access to these outstanding hotels including great benefits at no extra cost," comments ASMALLWORLD CEO Jan Luescher.

ASMALLWORLD Collection recently reached 1'000 hotels and keeps growing

The ASMALLWORLD Collection offers "hotels we love with extraordinary benefits." The high-end online hotel booking engine focuses exclusively on the world's best hotels, while offering its customers extraordinary benefits like room upgrades or US$ 100 hotel credit at no extra cost. The service is open to ASMALLWORLD members as well as non-members.

