DGAP-Adhoc TUI AG: Further progress with TUI's asset-right strategy - SARANJA, S.L., an entity of the RIU-Group takes over 49% minority stake in RIU Hotels S.A. Joint Venture from TUI

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Disposal
TUI AG: Further progress with TUI's asset-right strategy - SARANJA, S.L., an entity of the RIU-Group takes over 49% minority stake in RIU Hotels S.A. Joint Venture from TUI

27-May-2021 / 18:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Further progress with TUI's asset-right strategy - SARANJA, S.L., an entity of the RIU-Group takes over 49% minority stake in RIU Hotels S.A. Joint Venture from TUI

  • SARANJA, S.L., an entity of the RIU-Group takes over TUI's minority stake of RIU Hotels S.A. Joint Venture with a real estate portfolio of 21 properties
  • Management of around 100 RIU hotels and resorts worldwide remains unchanged in the other 50:50 joint venture between RIU and TUI
  • Property transaction strengthens focus on brand, operations, customer experience and distribution
  • Delivering of TUI Group's asset-right strategy - decoupling of hotel growth and real estate investments
  • Enterprise value totals around 1.5 billion euros, the purchase price around 670 million euros (incl. earn-out) for TUI's minority stake
  • Transaction implies an enterprise value/EBITDA multiple of 11.9 (RIU FY 2019)

TUI AG has reached an agreement today to dispose its 49% stake in RIU Hotels S.A. Joint Venture to Saranja S.L., an entity of the RIU-Group owned by Carmen and Luis Riu. The Enterprise Value totals around 1.5 billion euros, thereof around 670 million euros for TUI's minority stake including an earn-out-element. The expected net cash consideration pre earn-out amounts to around 540 million euros at closing of the transaction. The earn-out-element is payable upon RIU Hotels S.A. delivering its FY 2022 and 2023 operating budget. The transaction is expected to generate a considerable book gain for TUI and is subject to final financing agreements and certain regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to complete in late summer 2021.

