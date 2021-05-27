TUI AG has reached an agreement today to dispose its 49% stake in RIU Hotels S.A. Joint Venture to Saranja S.L., an entity of the RIU-Group owned by Carmen and Luis Riu. The Enterprise Value totals around 1.5 billion euros, thereof around 670 million euros for TUI's minority stake including an earn-out-element. The expected net cash consideration pre earn-out amounts to around 540 million euros at closing of the transaction. The earn-out-element is payable upon RIU Hotels S.A. delivering its FY 2022 and 2023 operating budget. The transaction is expected to generate a considerable book gain for TUI and is subject to final financing agreements and certain regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to complete in late summer 2021.

Further progress with TUI's asset-right strategy - SARANJA, S.L., an entity of the RIU-Group takes over 49% minority stake in RIU Hotels S.A. Joint Venture from TUI

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Disposal TUI AG: Further progress with TUI's asset-right strategy - SARANJA, S.L., an entity of the RIU-Group takes over 49% minority stake in RIU Hotels S.A. Joint Venture from TUI 27-May-2021 / 18:43 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DGAP-Adhoc TUI AG: Further progress with TUI's asset-right strategy - SARANJA, S.L., an entity of the RIU-Group takes over 49% minority stake in RIU Hotels S.A. Joint Venture from TUI

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Disposal TUI AG: Further progress with TUI's asset-right strategy - SARANJA, S.L., an entity of the RIU-Group takes over 49% minority stake in RIU Hotels S.A. Joint Venture from TUI 27-May-2021 / …



