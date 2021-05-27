DGAP-Adhoc TUI AG: Further progress with TUI's asset-right strategy - SARANJA, S.L., an entity of the RIU-Group takes over 49% minority stake in RIU Hotels S.A. Joint Venture from TUI
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Disposal
Further progress with TUI's asset-right strategy - SARANJA, S.L., an entity of the RIU-Group takes over 49% minority stake in RIU Hotels S.A. Joint Venture from TUI
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
- SARANJA, S.L., an entity of the RIU-Group takes over TUI's minority stake of RIU Hotels S.A. Joint Venture with a real estate portfolio of 21 properties
- Management of around 100 RIU hotels and resorts worldwide remains unchanged in the other 50:50 joint venture between RIU and TUI
- Property transaction strengthens focus on brand, operations, customer experience and distribution
- Delivering of TUI Group's asset-right strategy - decoupling of hotel growth and real estate investments
- Enterprise value totals around 1.5 billion euros, the purchase price around 670 million euros (incl. earn-out) for TUI's minority stake
- Transaction implies an enterprise value/EBITDA multiple of 11.9 (RIU FY 2019)
TUI AG has reached an agreement today to dispose its 49% stake in RIU Hotels S.A. Joint Venture to Saranja S.L., an entity of the RIU-Group owned by Carmen and Luis Riu. The Enterprise Value totals around 1.5 billion euros, thereof around 670 million euros for TUI's minority stake including an earn-out-element. The expected net cash consideration pre earn-out amounts to around 540 million euros at closing of the transaction. The earn-out-element is payable upon RIU Hotels S.A. delivering its FY 2022 and 2023 operating budget. The transaction is expected to generate a considerable book gain for TUI and is subject to final financing agreements and certain regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to complete in late summer 2021.
|Diskussion: TUI ? TUI !!!
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare