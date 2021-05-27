EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval Medacta Announces the Registration of the Knee, Shoulder and Spine Applications of its NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform in Europe, and the Shoulder Application to the American Market 27-May-2021 / 19:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Medacta Announces the Registration of the Knee, Shoulder and Spine Applications of its NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform in Europe, and the Addition of the Shoulder Application to the American Market

- Medacta's Knee, Shoulder and Spine Applications received CE-marking, and Medacta's Shoulder Application also obtained FDA-clearance.

- NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform enhances Medacta's personalized medicine offering and further enriches the MySolutions ecosystem.

- One single hardware for all the joint and spine applications makes this technology smart and efficient, and Augmented Reality has the potential to improve surgical accuracy.

- Thanks to the limited upfront capital investment and reduced cost per case, the platform enhances healthcare system sustainability, in particular for US Ambulatory Surgery Centers.



CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 27 May 2021 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE) today announced it has received CE marking for the NextARTM Knee (NextAR TKA), Shoulder and Spine Applications as part of its NextAR Augmented Reality (AR) Surgical Platform. Also, Medacta's NextAR Shoulder Application has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), further expanding the US NextAR offering, which already includes the Knee Application, FDA-cleared in 2020.

Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta says: "With our NextAR Platform we wanted to take another step forward in personalized medicine, improving accuracy in computer-assisted surgery. Efficiency in the operating room is crucial for surgeons and hospitals, and NextAR has the potential to provide significant benefits to healthcare systems around the world. We are proud to have developed an extremely versatile platform, with a single, compact hardware that applies to both joint and spine applications. NextAR perfectly fits in Medacta's vision and in our sophisticated MySolutions personalized ecosystem, focused on delivering advanced personalized solutions that support the surgeon's care of each patient."