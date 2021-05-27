 
Julius Bär gibt endgültige Regelung mit dem US-Justizministerium in FIFA-Angelegenheit bekannt

Key word(s): Legal Matter
Julius Bär gibt endgültige Regelung mit dem US-Justizministerium in FIFA-Angelegenheit bekannt

27-May-2021 / 22:01 CET/CEST
Zurich, 27 May 2021 - Julius Baer today announced that it has finalised the agreement reached with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in November 2020, as reported, to settle the FIFA-related investigation in the U.S. Specifically, Julius Baer has entered into a three-year Deferred Prosecution Agreement, pursuant to which it will pay the previously communicated amount of USD 79.7 million, which has already been charged against the 2020 financial results.

Julius Baer welcomes the final resolution of this legacy matter. This marks another step in Julius Baer's continued efforts to pursue the closure of remaining regulatory and legal matters in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

 

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. At the end of April 2021, assets under management amounted to CHF 470 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 20 countries and more than 50 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, São Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information, visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com


Disclaimer

