EQS-Adhoc Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: further portfolio stabilisation through diversification at central locations and an increased residential component

Despite the circumstances stemming from the global Covid-19 pandemic, the net asset value as at the end of March 2021 increased to CHF 109.71 (March 2020: CHF 107.53). Since its launch in November 2015, the fund has posted an excellent annualised performance of around 9.4 percentage points based on the stock market price. This is approximately 2.0% above the reference index (SXI Real Estate Funds Broad: 7.4%).

In addition, the issue of new units in December 2020 with a volume of CHF 500 million was successfully concluded, and the purchase of a Swiss Life Ltd real estate portfolio was completed.

Further diversification for a quick recovery
The acquisition of the real estate portfolio further strengthened the portfolio in economically strong regions such as Zurich, Lake Geneva and Northwestern Switzerland. In addition, increased residential use and slight growth in high-quality commercial properties are supporting earnings and value stability. This solid resilience - including against the Covid-19 pandemic - is reflected in the rapid recovery of the exchange price following the outbreak and in the relative stability of rental income.

You can find the Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties half-year report on our website.

Swiss Life Asset Managers
Swiss Life Asset Managers has more than 160 years of experience in managing the assets of the Swiss Life Group. This insurance background has exerted a key influence on the investment philosophy of Swiss Life Asset Managers, which is governed by such principles as value preservation, the generation of consistent and sustainable performance and a responsible approach to risks. That's how we lay the groundwork for our clients to make solid, long-term plans - in self-determination and with financial confidence. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers this proven approach to third-party clients in Switzerland, France, Germany, Luxembourg and the UK.

