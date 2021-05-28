EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Life Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: further portfolio stabilisation through diversification at central locations and an increased residential component 28-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: further portfolio stabilisation through diversification at central locations and an increased residential component

Despite the circumstances stemming from the global Covid-19 pandemic, the net asset value as at the end of March 2021 increased to CHF 109.71 (March 2020: CHF 107.53). Since its launch in November 2015, the fund has posted an excellent annualised performance of around 9.4 percentage points based on the stock market price. This is approximately 2.0% above the reference index (SXI Real Estate Funds Broad: 7.4%).

In addition, the issue of new units in December 2020 with a volume of CHF 500 million was successfully concluded, and the purchase of a Swiss Life Ltd real estate portfolio was completed.

Further diversification for a quick recovery

The acquisition of the real estate portfolio further strengthened the portfolio in economically strong regions such as Zurich, Lake Geneva and Northwestern Switzerland. In addition, increased residential use and slight growth in high-quality commercial properties are supporting earnings and value stability. This solid resilience - including against the Covid-19 pandemic - is reflected in the rapid recovery of the exchange price following the outbreak and in the relative stability of rental income.

You can find the Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties half-year report on our website.



