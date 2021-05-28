 
EQS-Adhoc HBM portfolio company Swixx BioPharma announces EUR 45 million capital increase

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.05.2021, 07:15   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
HBM portfolio company Swixx BioPharma announces EUR 45 million capital increase

28-May-2021 / 07:15 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Swixx BioPharma, a privately held company in the portfolio of HBM Healthcare Investments, today announced the signing of an investment agreement with Mérieux Equity Partners and its existing shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Mérieux Equity Partners will invest EUR 40 million for a minority stake in Swixx. HBM Healthcare Investments, who is an investor in Swixx since 2017, participates with EUR 5 million in the capital increase. The financing is subject to routine regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the next few months. The new capital will be used to leverage the steady growth that Swixx has enjoyed over the past few years. Mérieux Equity Partners and HBM Healthcare Investments have arrangements in place to further increase their investment in Swixx based upon the realisation of certain milestones.

In accordance with its valuation principles, HBM Healthcare Investments will revalue its investment in Swixx to reflect the equity valuation underlying to this capital increase. As a result, the net asset value per HBM-share increases by approximately 2 per cent.

Founded in Switzerland in 2014 by Petr Němec and Stuart Swanson, Swixx BioPharma is a specialized distributor of rare diseases, Rx and OTC medicinal products in Central & Eastern Europe, and acts as a true commercialization partner for pharma and biotech companies in this area. It aims to fully replace its partners capabilities in countries that multinationals choose not to enter, or to exit. With 550+ employees, Swixx BioPharma is the largest agent for ethical pharmaceuticals serving research-based biopharma in CEE and has experienced exceptional growth over the last few years, from less than EUR 50 million in revenues in 2017 to EUR 230 million in net sales in 2020. Its clients include international pharma and biotech companies such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, Seattle Genetics, Y-mabs, Alexion, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, UPSA, Vifor Pharma, HRA Pharma and others.

