 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Media and Games Invest SE intends to increase the framework of the existing Bond from 120m to 350m EUR and initiates fixed income investor meetings to conduct a subsequent bond issue

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.05.2021, 08:00  |  143   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Bond
Media and Games Invest SE intends to increase the framework of the existing Bond from 120m to 350m EUR and initiates fixed income investor meetings to conduct a subsequent bond issue

28-May-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW.

Media and Games Invest SE intends to increase the framework of the existing Bond from 120m to 350m EUR and initiates fixed income investor meetings to conduct a subsequent bond issue

Friday, May 28, 2021 - Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), has instructed the agent for the Company's up to EUR 120,000,000 senior secured bonds with ISIN SE0015194527 (the "Bonds") to initiate a written procedure to request that the bondholders vote in favour of amending Clause 3.7 in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions") resulting in a total framework amount under the Terms and Conditions is increased from EUR 120,000,000 to EUR 350,000,000 as further described in the notice of written procedure. The Company has engaged in discussions with the largest holders of the Bonds and received undertakings to vote in favour of the proposal from 57 per cent of the aggregate outstanding volume of the Bonds.

Seite 1 von 6
Media and Games Invest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Media and Games Invest SE intends to increase the framework of the existing Bond from 120m to 350m EUR and initiates fixed income investor meetings to conduct a subsequent bond issue DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Bond Media and Games Invest SE intends to increase the framework of the existing Bond from 120m to 350m EUR and initiates fixed income investor meetings to conduct a subsequent bond issue …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest SE intends to increase the framework of the existing Bond from 120m to 350m ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Payments to Governments Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.: DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG Kapitalerhöhung eingetragen
DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech AG Ergebnisse, H1 '20/'21
Quantum Battery Metals Corp. - Aktie generiert mit exzellenten News frische Kaufsignale.
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Wesentliche Bedingung für das Closing erfüllt: ...
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: CENIT AG: Langjähriger CEO Kurt Bengel scheidet Ende des Jahres aus dem Vorstand aus
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Manz AG erhält Folgeauftrag für Anlagen zur Realisierung des Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group lists on the Warsaw Stock Exchange
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc: Notice and Agenda of an Annual General Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer kündigt Fünf-Punkte-Plan zum effektiven Umgang mit potenziellen ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Übernahmeangebot durch Vonovia SE - Deutsche Wohnen und Vonovia unterzeichnen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Business Combination Agreement; Offer for all outstanding shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.05.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc: Notice and Agenda of an Annual General Meeting
25.05.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest Mediensegment Verve Group launcht ATOM, eine einzigartige On-Device-Lösung für anonymisierte Ad-Personalisierung zur effizienten Nutzerakquise in einer Welt ohne IDFA (deutsch)
25.05.21
Media and Games Invest's media segment Verve Group announces launch of 'ATOM', a unique on-device anonymized ad personalization solution for efficient user acquisition in IDFA-less advertising world
25.05.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest's media segment Verve Group announces launch of 'ATOM', a unique on-device anonymized ad personalization solution for efficient user acquisition in IDFA-less advertising world
25.05.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest Mediensegment Verve Group launcht ATOM, eine einzigartige On-Device-Lösung für anonymisierte Ad-Personalisierung zur effizienten Nutzerakquise in einer Welt ohne IDFA
18.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Evaluation of further debt capital raise to execute on it's M&A pipeline
17.05.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest erwirbt Data-Targeting-SaaS-Plattform Beemray (deutsch)
17.05.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest acquires Beemray, a Leading Data Targeting SaaS Platform in order to expand its value chain and profit margins
17.05.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest erwirbt Data-Targeting-SaaS-Plattform Beemray
17.05.21
Media and Games Invest acquires Beemray, a Leading Data Targeting SaaS Platform in order to expand its value chain and profit margins