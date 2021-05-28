THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Bond Media and Games Invest SE intends to increase the framework of the existing Bond from 120m to 350m EUR and initiates fixed income investor meetings to conduct a subsequent bond issue 28-May-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media and Games Invest SE intends to increase the framework of the existing Bond from 120m to 350m EUR and initiates fixed income investor meetings to conduct a subsequent bond issue

Friday, May 28, 2021 - Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), has instructed the agent for the Company's up to EUR 120,000,000 senior secured bonds with ISIN SE0015194527 (the "Bonds") to initiate a written procedure to request that the bondholders vote in favour of amending Clause 3.7 in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions") resulting in a total framework amount under the Terms and Conditions is increased from EUR 120,000,000 to EUR 350,000,000 as further described in the notice of written procedure. The Company has engaged in discussions with the largest holders of the Bonds and received undertakings to vote in favour of the proposal from 57 per cent of the aggregate outstanding volume of the Bonds.