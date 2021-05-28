EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals' Shareholders approve all Agenda Items at Annual General Meeting



28-May-2021 / 17:00 GMT/BST

Dublin, Ireland - 28 May 2021: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA: C43) today announced that its shareholders approved all agenda items at today's virtual annual general meeting of shareholders.