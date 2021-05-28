 
EQS-Adhoc Cosmo Pharmaceuticals' Shareholders approve all Agenda Items at Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.05.2021, 18:00  |  76   |   |   

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals' Shareholders approve all Agenda Items at Annual General Meeting

Dublin, Ireland - 28 May 2021: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA: C43) today announced that its shareholders approved all agenda items at today's virtual annual general meeting of shareholders.

7.227.632 ordinary shares in the capital of Cosmo were represented at this virtual annual general meeting of shareholders constituting 50.29% of the total outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Cosmo (as of the record date). 
 

  • The proposal to adopt the annual accounts of financial year 2020 ("FY 2020") was adopted by the general meeting of shareholders with 99.97% of the votes represented.
     
  • The proposal to grant discharge to the members of the Board of Directors in respect of their performed management, supervision and advice during FY 2020 was adopted by the general meeting of shareholders with 99.80% of the votes represented.
     
  • The proposal to grant options to subscribe for ordinary shares and/or rights to acquire ordinary shares to the Board of Directors was adopted by the general meeting of shareholders with 91.19% of the votes represented.
     
  • The proposal to authorise the Board of Directors for a period of eighteen (18) months to issue - and grant subscription rights to - ordinary shares up to a maximum nominal sum of ten percent (10%) and, in the event of a merger, an acquisition or a strategic alliance to increase this authorisation by a maximum of a further ten percent (10%) of the ordinary shares included in the authorised capital was adopted by the general meeting of shareholders with 95.58% of the votes represented.
