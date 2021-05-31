EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract

Gurit extends contract with Pilatus Aircraft Ltd for five years



31-May-2021 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

Zurich, 31 May 2021 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) announces a five-year materials supply contract extension with the Swiss manufacturer Pilatus Aircraft Ltd. The agreement is a continuation of a long-standing partnership and is expected to generate double digit million CHF net sales over the 2021-2025 period. The contract covers the delivery of Aerospace-qualified prepregs for secondary structures and interior applications in a variety of aircraft models, including the PC-24 Super Versatile Jet.