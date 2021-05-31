EQS-Adhoc Gurit extends contract with Pilatus Aircraft Ltd for five years
Zurich, 31 May 2021 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) announces a five-year materials supply contract extension with the Swiss manufacturer Pilatus Aircraft Ltd. The agreement is a continuation of a long-standing partnership and is expected to generate double digit million CHF net sales over the 2021-2025 period. The contract covers the delivery of Aerospace-qualified prepregs for secondary structures and interior applications in a variety of aircraft models, including the PC-24 Super Versatile Jet.
'The extension of our existing partnership is the result of our team's ability to deliver consistently high quality over more than 15 years and it also demonstrates the resilience of the industry. This contract is an encouraging sign for our Aerospace business.' says Michael Muser, General Manager of Gurit's Aerospace business unit.
|
