Lindt & Sprüngli starts buyback program for registered shares and participation certificates

The buyback begins on June 1, 2021 and lasts until December 30, 2022 at the latest. For the buyback, a separate trading line for each of the registered shares and PCs will be opened on SIX Swiss Exchange AG. The buyback is based on the high liquidity, solid balance sheet, and continuously high cash flow of Lindt & Sprüngli. The Board of Directors intends to propose the capital reduction by cancellation of the repurchased registered shares and PCs at upcoming Annual General Meetings. The ordinary trading of registered shares and PCs will not be affected by this measure and will continue normally. The Board of Directors also intends to maintain the existing dividend policy in the future.



