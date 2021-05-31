EQS-Adhoc Lindt & Sprüngli starts buyback program for registered shares and participation certificates
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press Release Buyback Program 2021/2022 | May 31, 2021
The buyback begins on June 1, 2021 and lasts until December 30, 2022 at the latest. For the buyback, a separate trading line for each of the registered shares and PCs will be opened on SIX Swiss Exchange AG. The buyback is based on the high liquidity, solid balance sheet, and continuously high cash flow of Lindt & Sprüngli. The Board of Directors intends to propose the capital reduction by cancellation of the repurchased registered shares and PCs at upcoming Annual General Meetings. The ordinary trading of registered shares and PCs will not be affected by this measure and will continue normally. The Board of Directors also intends to maintain the existing dividend policy in the future.
For more information, please click on the following link: https://www.lindt-spruengli.com/investors/financial-reporting/share-bu ...
Kilchberg, May 31, 2021 - The Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG starts a buyback program for Lindt & Sprüngli registered shares and participation certificates (PCs) in the amount of up to CHF 750 million.
Media Contact | +41 44 716 22 33 | media@lindt.com
Investors Contact | +41 44 716 25 37 | investors@lindt.com
About Lindt & Sprüngli
Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 11 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 29 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 13,500 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.02 billion in 2020.
End of ad hoc announcement
|
|
