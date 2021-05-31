 
DGAP-Adhoc Vita 34 AG: Vita 34 AG and Warsaw-listed Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych S.A. sign business combination agreement for potential combination via a share exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.05.2021, 10:00   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Capital Increase
Vita 34 AG: Vita 34 AG and Warsaw-listed Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych S.A. sign business combination agreement for potential combination via a share exchange

31-May-2021 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

Vita 34 AG: Vita 34 AG and Warsaw-listed Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych S.A. sign business combination agreement for potential combination via a share exchange

Leipzig, 31 May 2021 - Today, the Management Board of Vita 34 AG ("Vita 34"), with approval of the Supervisory Board, signed a business combination agreement ("BCA") with Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych S.A., Warsaw ("PBKM") governing the terms and conditions of a business combination of the two companies.

Under the BCA, Vita 34 agreed to offer to the shareholders of PBKM to exchange all shares of PBKM for shares in Vita 34 by way of a contribution in kind (the "Proposed Transaction"). The shareholders of PBKM will be offered to receive 1.3 new Vita 34 shares in exchange for one (1) share of PBKM. For purposes of calculating the exchange ratio, Vita 34 was valued at EUR 17.29 per share, while PBKM was valued at EUR 22.48 (PLN 102.60) per share. The Proposed Transaction shall be carried out via the execution of contribution agreements between Vita 34 and certain PBKM shareholders (the "Directly Contributing Shareholders") as well as a voluntary public exchange offer by Vita 34 addressed to all other PBKM shareholders ("Exchange Offer"). The Management Board of PBKM intends to support the Proposed Transaction and recommend to the PBKM shareholders to accept the Exchange Offer.

