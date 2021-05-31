NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE.

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG subscribes to capital increase and increases its stake in WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft

Berlin, Germany, May 31, 2021 - Today, the Management Board of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft (the "Company") (ISIN DE000A1X3X33 / WKN A1X3X3) resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, on a capital increase against cash contributions excluding the subscription rights of the Company's shareholders by utilizing the Authorized Capital 2017. For this purpose, the Company shall issue 13,680,255 no-par value bearer shares with a profit participation as of January 1, 2021 to TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG") at a placement price of EUR 4.95 per new share. The placement price is equal to the last XETRA closing price of the Company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange plus a premium of about 3%.

The Company will receive gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 68 million. After the completion of the capital increase, TLG will hold approximately 94.94% of the capital stock of the Company and will thus continue to be the largest single shareholder of the Company. WCM intends to use the expected net proceeds from the capital increase for general corporate finance purposes.

Contact:

Armin Heidenreich

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft

Member of the Management Board

Business address:

Hausvogteiplatz 12

10117 Berlin

Phone: +49 30 2470 6343

E-Mail: ir@tlg.de

Company: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG Hausvogteiplatz 12 10117 Berlin Germany Internet: www.wcm.de ISIN: DE000A1X3X33 WKN: A1X3X33

