DGAP-Adhoc TLG IMMOBILIEN AG subscribes to capital increase and increases its stake in WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.05.2021, 21:03  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Investment
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG subscribes to capital increase and increases its stake in WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft

31-May-2021 / 21:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. 

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 Sec. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG subscribes to capital increase and increases its stake in WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft

Berlin, Germany, May 31, 2021 - Today, the Management Board of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft (the "Company") (ISIN DE000A1X3X33 / WKN A1X3X3) resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, on a capital increase against cash contributions excluding the subscription rights of the Company's shareholders by utilizing the Authorized Capital 2017. For this purpose, the Company shall issue 13,680,255 no-par value bearer shares with a profit participation as of January 1, 2021 to TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG") at a placement price of EUR 4.95 per new share. The placement price is equal to the last XETRA closing price of the Company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange plus a premium of about 3%.

The Company will receive gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 68 million. After the completion of the capital increase, TLG will hold approximately 94.94% of the capital stock of the Company and will thus continue to be the largest single shareholder of the Company. WCM intends to use the expected net proceeds from the capital increase for general corporate finance purposes.

Contact:
Armin Heidenreich
WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft
Member of the Management Board
Business address:
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 2470 6343
E-Mail: ir@tlg.de

31-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49-30-2470-6089
Fax: +49-30-2470-7446
E-mail: ir@tlg.de
Internet: www.wcm.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3X33
WKN: A1X3X33
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1202862

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1202862  31-May-2021 CET/CEST

