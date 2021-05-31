 
EQS-Adhoc IGEA disclosed its Annual Report 2020

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results
IGEA disclosed its Annual Report 2020

31-May-2021 / 23:33 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 18 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IGEA disclosed its Annual Report 2020

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 31 May 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the disclosure if its Annual Report 2020.

Overview 2020
The group generated marginal revenue of TUSD 79 due to the ongoing effort to establish market acceptance and position for its health prevention solutions (previous year: none or not material). Cost of sales were TUSD 291 (2019: 440). No impairment charges were recognized during 2020 (2019: TUSD 167), which substantially contributed to the reduction. Operating expenses were TUSD 753 (2019: TUSD 1'491). The significant decrease is mainly due to the reduction for TUSD 352 (2019: increase for TUSD 529) of the sales and marketing expenses, occurred after the group's decision, beginning of 2020, to focuses on the wholesale distribution and to the ongoing optimisation on general and administration operations that generated a further reduction for TUSD 269 (2019: TUSD 367, net of any exceptional cost items recognized in 2018 and referring to the listing process). Other income, net of other expenses, related to certain non-core operations for TUSD 53 (2019: none or not material) contributed furthermore to decrease operating expenses. Finance income and costs were not material (same as for 2019) except for exchange losses of TUSD 185 mainly driven by a year-end worsening of the EUR/USD rate in respect of previous year. EBITDA as adjusted (before impairment charges) and EBIT figures were TUSD -1'040 (2019: -1'617) and TUSD -1'135 (2019: -1,930) respectively, and the loss of the year is TUSD -1'140 (2019: -1'908), representing a basic and diluted loss per share of USD 0.045 and USD 0.044 respectively (2019: basic and diluted loss per share of USD 0.076). As at 31 December 2020, the group held total assets of TUSD 731 (2019: 1,067), of which TUSD 442 (2019: 496) of non-current and TUSD 290 of current nature (2019: 571). Liabilities were TUSD 547 (2019: 523), and the total shareholder's equity was TUSD 185 (2019: 544).

EQS-Adhoc IGEA disclosed its Annual Report 2020 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results IGEA disclosed its Annual Report 2020 31-May-2021 / 23:33 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 18 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

