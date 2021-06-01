 
EQS-Adhoc Polyphor's balixafortide demonstrates consistent dual action anti-viral and anti-inflammatory activity in COVID-19 preclinical trials

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.06.2021, 07:30   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Research Update
Polyphor's balixafortide demonstrates consistent dual action anti-viral and anti-inflammatory activity in COVID-19 preclinical trials

01-Jun-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allschwil, Switzerland, June 1, 2021

Polyphor's balixafortide demonstrates consistent dual action anti-viral and anti-inflammatory activity in COVID-19 preclinical trials

- Balixafortide showed a clear anti-viral effect, different from remdesivir, in a 14-day laboratory (CPE) assay

- Balixafortide single agent treatment showed statistically significant reduction of viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in an animal study

- In this in-vivo study, balixafortide reduced COVID19-relevant inflammation markers correlated with severe disease progression and mortality in humans

- Polyphor has entered into several non-clinical academic collaborations with leading scientific institutions and is evaluating the feasibility of a Phase II clinical proof of concept study in patients with severe COVID-19 infections

- Conference call to discuss these results and the COVID-19 treatment landscape with 3 renowned scientific experts on June 10 at 8am ET/2pm CET

Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN), a research driven clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance, today announced that its CXCR4 antagonist balixafortide demonstrated dual action anti-viral and anti-inflammatory activity in COVID-19 related research studies using clinically relevant concentrations.

Balixafortide is a potent, selective CXCR4 antagonist which is currently also in Phase III development in combination with eribulin in patients with metastatic HER-2 negative breast cancer. Results from this Phase III trial are expected for objective response rate (ORR) end of Q2 and for progression free survival (PFS) in Q4 2021.

In vitro experiments in collaboration with University of Basel confirm anti-viral activity of balixafortide against SARS-CoV-2

In a preclinical experiment using a CPE (cytopathic effect assay), balixafortide demonstrated strong and robust activity against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection at clinically relevant concentrations with no adverse cytotoxic effects. Further in vitro experiments revealed a clear effect in a 14-day CPE assay which was different from remdesivir tested in parallel, suggesting a novel and unique mechanism of action and cell protection. The experiments were performed in a research collaboration with the University of Basel, Department of Biomedicine.

