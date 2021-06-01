Biotest AG: Ad-hoc RELEASE Announcement according to Article 17 European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Ad-hoc RELEASE Announcement according to Article 17 European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Dreieich, 1 June 2021. Biotest confirms it has been informed by its major shareholder Tiancheng International Investment Limited ("TII") that TII is considering strategic options with regard to its stake in Biotest. Those deliberations are in early stages and may or may not result in a transaction. At this stage, Biotest will refrain from commenting further on the matter.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumins based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. In addition Biotest develops monoclonal antibodies in the indications of cancer of plasma cells and systemic lupus erythematosus which are produced by recombinant technologies. Biotest has more than 1,900 employees worldwide. The preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt stock exchange.