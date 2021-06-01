Biotest AG: Ad-hoc RELEASE Announcement according to Article 17 European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

 
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
Dreieich, 1 June 2021. Biotest confirms it has been informed by its major shareholder Tiancheng International Investment Limited ("TII") that TII is considering strategic options with regard to its stake in Biotest. Those deliberations are in early stages and may or may not result in a transaction. At this stage, Biotest will refrain from commenting further on the matter.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft
Board of Management

Biotest AG
Landsteinerstr. 5
D-63303 Dreieich
www.biotest.com

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.

About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumins based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. In addition Biotest develops monoclonal antibodies in the indications of cancer of plasma cells and systemic lupus erythematosus which are produced by recombinant technologies. Biotest has more than 1,900 employees worldwide. The preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

