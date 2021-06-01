DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action Delticom AG: Managing Board resolves capital increase without subscription rights of up to 1,246,333 new shares and capital increase with subscription rights of up to 1,121,700 new shares 01-Jun-2021 / 18:59 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hanover, June 1, 2021 - Delticom AG's Managing Board today resolved to increase the share capital of the company of currently EUR 12,463,331.00 by up to EUR 1,246,333.00 by issuing up to 1,246,333 new no-par value registered shares from the authorized capital 2017 against cash contributions under exclusion of the subscription rights ("capital increase without subscription rights"). The new shares will be offered without a prospectus to qualified investors within the meaning of Art. 2 lit. e) of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129.

Furthermore, the Managing Board has resolved to increase the share capital of the Company by a further up to EUR 1,121,700.00 by issuing up to 1,121,700 new no-par value registered shares from the authorized capital 2017 against cash contributions while granting subscription rights to the shareholders of the company ("capital increase with subscription rights" and, together with the capital increase without subscription, "capital increases"). The shares from the capital increase with subscription rights will also be offered without a prospectus.