Delticom AG (ISIN: DE0005146807): Managing Board successfully completes increase in capital without subscription rights and sets the subscription price of EUR 7.12 per new share



Hanover, June 1, 2021 - Delticom AG has successfully completed the increase of its share capital from currently EUR 12,463,331.00 by EUR 1,246,333.00 (corresponding to almost 10 percent of the share capital) announced today by issuing 1,246,333 new no-par value registered shares from the authorized capital 2017 against cash contributions ("subscription rights-free capital increase"). The new shares were placed with qualified investors with Art. 2 lit. e) of the EU Regulation (EU) Nr.2017/1129 without a prospectus, excluding subscription rights by using an accelerated bookbuilding process. The placement price was set at EUR 7.12 per share. The implementation of the capital increase without subscription rights is expected to be entered in the commercial register in the next few days. The gross issue proceeds from the capital increase without subscription rights before commissions and costs amount approximately to EUR 8.87 million.

