DGAP-Adhoc Delticom AG (ISIN: DE0005146807): Managing Board successfully completes increase in capital without subscription rights and sets the subscription price of EUR 7.12 per new share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase
Delticom AG (ISIN: DE0005146807): Managing Board successfully completes increase in capital without subscription rights and sets the subscription price of EUR 7.12 per new share

01-Jun-2021 / 23:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information pursuant to Art. 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE READ THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS DISCLOSURE.

Delticom AG (ISIN: DE0005146807): Managing Board successfully completes increase in capital without subscription rights and sets the subscription price of EUR 7.12 per new share

Hanover, June 1, 2021 - Delticom AG has successfully completed the increase of its share capital from currently EUR 12,463,331.00 by EUR 1,246,333.00 (corresponding to almost 10 percent of the share capital) announced today by issuing 1,246,333 new no-par value registered shares from the authorized capital 2017 against cash contributions ("subscription rights-free capital increase"). The new shares were placed with qualified investors with Art. 2 lit. e) of the EU Regulation (EU) Nr.2017/1129 without a prospectus, excluding subscription rights by using an accelerated bookbuilding process. The placement price was set at EUR 7.12 per share. The implementation of the capital increase without subscription rights is expected to be entered in the commercial register in the next few days. The gross issue proceeds from the capital increase without subscription rights before commissions and costs amount approximately to EUR 8.87 million.

