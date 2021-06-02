 
EQS-Adhoc Lonza and Moderna Announce Further Collaboration For Drug Substance Manufacturing of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in the Netherlands

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.06.2021, 07:00  |  66   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Expansion
Lonza and Moderna Announce Further Collaboration For Drug Substance Manufacturing of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in the Netherlands

02-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • A new drug substance production line at Lonza's site in Geleen, Netherlands will complement the existing production network and support the manufacture of up to an additional 300 million doses per year 
  • Operations are expected to begin by the end of 2021

Quote from Jean-Christophe Hyvert, President, Biologics and Cell & Gene, Lonza:

'Once more, we are pleased to leverage our network as we expand our collaboration with Moderna further to extend our mRNA manufacturing to Lonza Geleen (NL). The extension reflects the continuing growth of our strategic collaboration with Moderna. We are proud to play our part in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to bringing to bear our experience from Portsmouth (US) and Visp (CH) at our Geleen site in the Netherlands.'

Basel, Switzerland, 2 June 2021 - Lonza today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Moderna, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The expanded collaboration will further extend the manufacture of the drug substance for the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna and provides for the installation of a new manufacturing line for drug substance production at Lonza's Geleen (NL) site.

The new production line in Geleen (NL) will complement Lonza's existing drug substance production network for COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna and deliver a crucial manufacturing step to increase overall drug substance output. As such, the new production line will contribute to the supply of up to an additional 300 million doses per year, at a 50ug dose, once operating at full capacity. 

