EQS-Adhoc Kuros Biosciences's commercial roll-out of MagnetOs bone graft exceeds expectations

Kuros Biosciences's commercial roll-out of MagnetOs bone graft exceeds expectations

  • MagnetOs U.S. Q1 sales accelerate, rising 117% over Q1 2020
  • European distribution network expansion ahead of schedule
  • Key commercial events in Australia, UK

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, June 2, 2021 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, today pro-vided an update on its commercial activities, with sales of MagnetOs bone graft and progress in establishing distributor networks both exceeding management expectations.

Direct sales of MagnetOs in the U.S. accelerated in Q1 2021, with an increase of 117% over the same quarter in 2020. In Europe, third-party distributor agreements have recently been signed in Spain, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and France. These add to existing distribu-tor network agreements in Switzerland and the UK.

The company also made additional marketing in-roads in other important territories. In the UK, the company was awarded a major tender to provide Orthopaedic Spinal & Scoliosis Im-plants, Consumables & Equipment to NHS National Services Scotland, through its UK stocking distributor, Axis Spine Limited. In Australia, the demand for MagnetOs from Kuros' distribu-tor, Connexion Surgical, has surged following a key opinion leader (KOL) meeting co-organized by Kuros and Connexion.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: 'The enthusiastic takeup and feedback from surgeons on our next-generation bone graft MagnetOs has surpassed our expectations. Delivering this level of progress ahead of budget in the midst of hospital disruptions and travel restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic is testament to the value of our lead product and the drive of our commercial team.'

