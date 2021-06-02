 
DGAP-Adhoc MorphoSys AG to Acquire Constellation Pharmaceuticals and Enter into Strategic Funding Partnership with Royalty Pharma

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
MorphoSys AG to Acquire Constellation Pharmaceuticals and Enter into Strategic Funding Partnership with Royalty Pharma

02-Jun-2021 / 13:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc release according to article 17 para. 1 MAR
Planegg/Munich, Germany and Cambridge, Mass., June 2, 2021

Ad hoc: MorphoSys to Acquire Constellation Pharmaceuticals and Enter into Strategic Funding Partnership with Royalty Pharma

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) ("MorphoSys"), announces today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) ("Constellation") whereby MorphoSys will acquire Constellation for $34.00 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of $1.7 billion. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Management Board (Vorstand) and the Supervisory Board (Aufsichtsrat) of MorphoSys, as well as the Board of Directors of Constellation and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

MorphoSys also announced that it has entered into a long-term strategic funding partnership with Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) ("Royalty Pharma") (together with the Constellation transaction, the "Transactions"). The terms of the agreement between MorphoSys and Royalty Pharma provide for the following, under certain conditions and upon closing of the transaction with Constellation:

- $1.425 Billion Upfront Payment: Royalty Pharma will make a $1.425 billion upfront payment to MorphoSys, supporting its growth strategy. The proceeds will be used to support the financing of the Constellation transaction and development of the combined pipeline.

- $350 Million Development Funding Bonds: Royalty Pharma will provide MorphoSys with access to up to $350 million in Development Funding Bonds with the flexibility to draw over a one-year period.

- Milestone Payments: Royalty Pharma will make additional payments of up to $150 million to MorphoSys upon reaching clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones for otilimab, gantenerumab and pelabresib.

