02-Jun-2021 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS UNLAWFUL.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Metalcorp Group resolves to issue a secured bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 250 million including an exchange offer to holders of the existing bond 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0)

Luxembourg, 2 June 2021 - The Board of Directors of Metalcorp Group S.A. has resolved today to issue a secured corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A3KRAP3) with a volume of up to EUR 250 million, which will have a fixed annual interest rate in the range of 6.25% to 6.75% over the term of five years (notes 2021/2026). The final coupon and total volume are expected to be determined and announced on 25 June 2021. S&P Global Ratings has assigned Metalcorp Group a long-term credit rating of 'B', outlook positive and a 'B' issue rating to the Group's proposed senior secured notes.

All claims of the noteholders for redemption of the notes 2021/2026 and interest payments and payment of other amounts which are due and payable under the notes 2021/2026 are secured by a pledge of 100% of the shares in Metalcorp Group S.A. The pledged shares will be pledged to a security trustee acting on behalf of the noteholders. At the same time, the pledged shares will serve as security for the notes issued by the issuer due on 2 October 2022 (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0) and 6 June 2022 (ISIN: NO0010795701), until these notes are fully repaid. The security trustee holds the pledged shares simultaneously for the holders of these notes as well as for the holders of the new notes 2021/2026.

