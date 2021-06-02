 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc ams AG: ams' Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda except item 8; three new members of the Supervisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.06.2021, 17:45  |  80   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ams AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
ams AG: ams' Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda except item 8; three new members of the Supervisory Board

02-Jun-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Premstaetten, Austria (2 June 2021) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that in today's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") all items on the agenda except item 8 were approved with majorities of the votes cast ranging from 100% to 57%. Agenda item 8 (remuneration report) did not receive a majority of the votes cast.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Austria Microsystems!
Long
Basispreis 16,33€
Hebel 9,78
Ask 1,71
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 19,79€
Hebel 9,51
Ask 1,73
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Consequently, the AGM has elected Brigitte Ederer and Dr Margarete Haase as additional members of the Supervisory Board. At the same time, the works council has today decided to delegate Patrick Reinisch as an additional employee representative to the Supervisory Board. The AGM also approved the change of the legal entity name of ams AG to ams-OSRAM AG, reflecting the ongoing integration of the combined group.


###

About ams OSRAM group

The ams OSRAM Group, including the listed companies ams AG as parent company and OSRAM Licht AG, is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people's lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.
With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.

Seite 1 von 3
ams Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: OSRAM - Siemens plant IPO

Diskussion: ams AG (Austria Microsystems)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc ams AG: ams' Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda except item 8; three new members of the Supervisory Board DGAP-Ad-hoc: ams AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM ams AG: ams' Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda except item 8; three new members of the Supervisory Board 02-Jun-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: CureVac ernennt Klaus Edvardsen zum Chief Development Officer
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
EQS-Adhoc: Kuros Biosciences's commercial roll-out of MagnetOs bone graft exceeds expectations
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG to Acquire Constellation Pharmaceuticals and Enter into Strategic Funding Partnership ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Delticom AG (ISIN: DE0005146807): Managing Board successfully completes increase in capital without ...
DGAP-News: MPH Health Care AG: Q1-Ergebnis 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Lonza and Moderna Announce Further Collaboration For Drug Substance Manufacturing of COVID-19 ...
DGAP-News: DEWB beteiligt sich an führender Fintech-Plattform für Alternative Investments
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group beschließt Emission einer besicherten Anleihe 2021/2026 im Volumen von bis zu 250 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Quantum Battery Metals Corp. - Aktie generiert mit exzellenten News frische Kaufsignale.
Manz AG erhält Folgeauftrag für Anlagen zur Realisierung des Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging in ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power und PowerTap geben Sponsoring der Andretti Steinbrenner ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG erhöht Dividende auf EUR 0,28 je Aktie; Dr. Rolf Martin Schmitz neues Mitglied des ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital informiert über seine Investition in die Abfall- ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ams AG: ams Hauptversammlung nimmt alle Traktanden ausgenommen Punkt 8 an; drei neue Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrats (deutsch)
17:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ams AG: ams Hauptversammlung nimmt alle Traktanden ausgenommen Punkt 8 an; drei neue Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrats
27.05.21
DGAP-DD: ams AG english
27.05.21
DGAP-DD: ams AG deutsch
21.05.21
Osram: Annahmefrist für ams-Offerte startet
21.05.21
AMS startet mit Delisting-Angebot für Osram
21.05.21
DGAP-News: ams AG: ams gibt Beginn der Annahmefrist für Delisting-Angebot für OSRAM bekannt (deutsch)
21.05.21
DGAP-News: ams AG: ams gibt Beginn der Annahmefrist für Delisting-Angebot für OSRAM bekannt
21.05.21
DGAP-News: ams AG: ams announces start of acceptance period of Delisting Offer for OSRAM
17.05.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für AMS auf 20 Franken - 'Neutral'