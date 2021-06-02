ams AG: ams' Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda except item 8; three new members of the Supervisory Board

Premstaetten, Austria (2 June 2021) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that in today's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") all items on the agenda except item 8 were approved with majorities of the votes cast ranging from 100% to 57%. Agenda item 8 (remuneration report) did not receive a majority of the votes cast.

Consequently, the AGM has elected Brigitte Ederer and Dr Margarete Haase as additional members of the Supervisory Board. At the same time, the works council has today decided to delegate Patrick Reinisch as an additional employee representative to the Supervisory Board. The AGM also approved the change of the legal entity name of ams AG to ams-OSRAM AG, reflecting the ongoing integration of the combined group.





