EQS-Adhoc Implenia starts project development work in Germany

Implenia starts project development work in Germany

02-Jun-2021 / 18:01 CET/CEST
The signing of the purchase contract for the Marienplatz site in Darmstadt marks Implenia's strategically planned entry into the German real estate development market. The company is building a residential complex and tower block offering 310 rental and owner-occupied apartments. The project is worth EUR 100 million.

Dietlikon, 2 June 2021 - Earlier today, representatives of the city of Darmstadt and Implenia signed a purchase agreement for the Marienplatz site. Implenia, working with Netzwerkarchitekten of Darmstadt and GTL Landschaftsarchitekten of Kassel, won the city design competition in 2019, thus qualifying to acquire the city-centre plot. The core of the winning design is a wave-shaped residential development with a municipal day-care facility and a separate 15-storey tower block. The whole development will offer roughly 30,000 m² of gross floor area and include around 310 rental and owner-occupied homes. Part of the ground floor will be set aside for public use. The project is worth approximately EUR 100 million.

Attractive and sustainable urban living space
Marienplatz is a roughly 1.4 hectare parcel of derelict land in the middle of Darmstadt, currently used as a car park. The university city in the south of the German state of Hesse suffers from a tight housing market, so there is a need for an attractive residential neighbourhood suitable for different user groups. Particular emphasis is being placed on exceptionally high energy efficiency and environmental quality as well as on alternative mobility offerings: car use can be reduced by the inner city location and careful design. Parts of the buildings will be made of wood. In addition, 25% of the gross floor area will be used for social housing, and at least 20% for middle-income residents.

