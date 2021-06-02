 
Shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG approve all proposals by the Board of Directors

02-Jun-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, June 2, 2021

Shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG approve all proposals by the Board of Directors

At the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG held on June 2, 2021 in Zug, the shareholders approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Hans Baumgartner, Martin Eberhard, Dr. Petra Salesny and Fidelis Götz were re-elected to the Board of Directors for another one-year period. Martin Eberhard, Dr. Petra Salesny and Fidelis Götz were elected to the compensation committee for another one-year period.

Further, KPMG AG, Zurich, was re-elected as statutory auditors and KBT Treuhand AG, Zurich, was re-elected as independent proxy for a period of one year.

PEH will continue its distribution policy with a payment of CHF 2.00 per share, one half distributed from the capital contribution reserves and one half from voluntary retained earnings.

The agenda items and the proposals of the Board of Directors were published on www.peh.ch, a presentation has been added.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch




 
Language: English
Company: Private Equity Holding AG
Gotthardstr. 28
6302 Zug
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0006089921
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
