 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Details of the capital increase against cash and/or non-cash contributions have been determined

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.06.2021, 19:07  |  76   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Details of the capital increase against cash and/or non-cash contributions have been determined

02-Jun-2021 / 19:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Not for release, publication or distribution in the United States, Australia, Japan or Canada.


Schrobenhausen, Germany - Today, the Management Board of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, Schrobenhausen (ISIN DE0005168108), with the consent of the company's Supervisory Board, finalized the details of the capital increase against cash and/or non-cash contributions resolved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on March 31, 2021: The total of 7,247,715 new shares will be offered for purchase to shareholders, subject to the approval of the relevant securities prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and its publication on the company's website (www.bauer.de) in the period from Tuesday, June 8, 2021, to Monday, June 21, 2021, in the subscription ratio of 13:5 already resolved by the company's General Meeting (in other words, 13 subscription rights entitle the holder to purchase five new shares). The purchase price is EUR 10.50 for each new share.

Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH, Munich, which currently holds around 19.84% of the shares and voting rights in the company, has undertaken to exercise the subscription rights attributable to the shares held by it and, in addition, to acquire further new shares not subscribed by other shareholders of the company at the subscription price, whereas Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH's stake in the share capital and the total number of voting rights, after the capital increase has been implemented, may not exceed 30.00% less one share and one voting right respectively. In return for the above commitment by Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH, the company has undertaken to accept Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH's corresponding subscription and purchase offer and to allocate the corresponding number of new shares to it, but only to the extent and insofar as new shares are still available after the exercise of the subscription rights to which the other shareholders of the company are entitled.

Seite 1 von 4
Bauer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Bauer AG - IPO eines 200 Jahre alten Familienunternehmen.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Details of the capital increase against cash and/or non-cash contributions have been determined DGAP-Ad-hoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Details of the capital increase against cash and/or non-cash contributions have been determined 02-Jun-2021 / 19:07 CET/CEST Disclosure …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: CureVac ernennt Klaus Edvardsen zum Chief Development Officer
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
EQS-Adhoc: Kuros Biosciences's commercial roll-out of MagnetOs bone graft exceeds expectations
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG to Acquire Constellation Pharmaceuticals and Enter into Strategic Funding Partnership ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Delticom AG (ISIN: DE0005146807): Managing Board successfully completes increase in capital without ...
DGAP-News: MPH Health Care AG: Q1-Ergebnis 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Lonza and Moderna Announce Further Collaboration For Drug Substance Manufacturing of COVID-19 ...
DGAP-News: DEWB beteiligt sich an führender Fintech-Plattform für Alternative Investments
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group beschließt Emission einer besicherten Anleihe 2021/2026 im Volumen von bis zu 250 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Quantum Battery Metals Corp. - Aktie generiert mit exzellenten News frische Kaufsignale.
Manz AG erhält Folgeauftrag für Anlagen zur Realisierung des Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging in ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power und PowerTap geben Sponsoring der Andretti Steinbrenner ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG erhöht Dividende auf EUR 0,28 je Aktie; Dr. Rolf Martin Schmitz neues Mitglied des ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital informiert über seine Investition in die Abfall- ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:07 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Einzelheiten zur Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bar- und/oder Sacheinlagen festgelegt (deutsch)
19:07 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Einzelheiten zur Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bar- und/oder Sacheinlagen festgelegt
12.05.21
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG stellt im Rahmen des Capital Market Day neue Mittelfristziele vor (deutsch)
12.05.21
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG stellt im Rahmen des Capital Market Day neue Mittelfristziele vor
12.05.21
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG presents new medium-term goals during Capital Market Day
12.05.21
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Erwartungsgemäßer Jahresauftakt bei deutlich verbesserter Auftragslage gegenüber dem Vorjahr (deutsch)
12.05.21
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Erwartungsgemäßer Jahresauftakt bei deutlich verbesserter Auftragslage gegenüber dem Vorjahr
12.05.21
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Start of the year in line with expectations and considerably improved order situation compared to the previous year