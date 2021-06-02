BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Details of the capital increase against cash and/or non-cash contributions have been determined



Schrobenhausen, Germany - Today, the Management Board of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, Schrobenhausen (ISIN DE0005168108), with the consent of the company's Supervisory Board, finalized the details of the capital increase against cash and/or non-cash contributions resolved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on March 31, 2021: The total of 7,247,715 new shares will be offered for purchase to shareholders, subject to the approval of the relevant securities prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and its publication on the company's website (www.bauer.de) in the period from Tuesday, June 8, 2021, to Monday, June 21, 2021, in the subscription ratio of 13:5 already resolved by the company's General Meeting (in other words, 13 subscription rights entitle the holder to purchase five new shares). The purchase price is EUR 10.50 for each new share.

Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH, Munich, which currently holds around 19.84% of the shares and voting rights in the company, has undertaken to exercise the subscription rights attributable to the shares held by it and, in addition, to acquire further new shares not subscribed by other shareholders of the company at the subscription price, whereas Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH's stake in the share capital and the total number of voting rights, after the capital increase has been implemented, may not exceed 30.00% less one share and one voting right respectively. In return for the above commitment by Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH, the company has undertaken to accept Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH's corresponding subscription and purchase offer and to allocate the corresponding number of new shares to it, but only to the extent and insofar as new shares are still available after the exercise of the subscription rights to which the other shareholders of the company are entitled.