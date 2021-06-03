 
Achiko announces the successful integration of its Teman Sehat digital ecosystem and AptameX Covid-19 diagnostic testing platform for launch in Indonesia

Achiko announces the successful integration of its Teman Sehat digital ecosystem and AptameX Covid-19 diagnostic testing platform for launch in Indonesia

Achiko announces the successful integration of its Teman Sehat digital ecosystem and AptameX Covid-19 diagnostic testing platform for launch in Indonesia

- Wireless integration of AptameX Covid-19 test with Teman Sehat completed

- Teman Sehat's open API allows for integration of third party testing platforms

- Teman Sehat provides results within 15 minutes, permitting entry into safe locations

- Testing current Teman Sehat subscribers 3 to 5 times per month contributes to safety of users and communities while providing strong potential revenue streams for Achiko


Zurich, 03 June 2021 - Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) ("Achiko", the "Company"), a global healthtech company currently developing technologies that seek to deliver rapid, affordable diagnostic testing for Covid-19 and a range of other pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications announced today that its digital passporting service mobile app, Teman Sehat (Health Buddy), has been successfully integrated with AptameX, its proprietary non-invasive, saliva-based Covid-19 diagnostic test.

Teman Sehat works in combination with AptameX and provides an accurate, low-cost, state of the art digital ecosystem that can schedule Covid-19 testing, receive payments, and obtain test results within a few minutes to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

The AptameX Covid-19 test results are analysed to determine whether the presence of the virus has been detected. Users receive their result on the Teman Sehat app within 15 minutes in the form of a "Green" health pass if the test result is negative. Utilising the health pass, entry into various locations can then be facilitated. If the result is positive, users are alerted of their positive test result and asked to take the necessary precautions.

