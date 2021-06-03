Industry leader in Sustainalytics' sustainability rating

Dietlikon, 3 June 2021 - In its new ratings Sustainalytics, a leading global research and analysis firm for environmental, social and governance issues, has awarded Implenia 84 points for 2020. This is an improvement of five points on the previous year and strengthens Implenia's position as leader within the 'Construction & Engineering' industry. The company achieved a leading position in all three areas: environmental, social and governance.

'We believe this outstanding result confirms that we are on the right track with our ambitious approach; we remain very committed to this approach with our new sustainability goals,' says Anita Eckardt, Chair of the Sustainability Committee. 'From the CO 2 reductions required to achieve climate neutrality, to the most sustainable possible supply chain and the implementation of a circular economy, the twelve new goals cover a broad spectrum of the things we want to achieve in the years to come.'

In 2018 Implenia became the first industrial company in Switzerland to link its credit margin to its sustainability performance as measured by Sustainalytics. The company's many years of work on sustainability thus also has a financial impact. Thanks to its very good current rating, Implenia can access financing on more favourable terms and is a pioneer of 'green' credit financing.

A summary of the Sustainalytics report can be downloaded here: Company Report (implenia.com)