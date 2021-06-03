 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Industry leader in Sustainalytics' sustainability rating

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.06.2021, 07:00  |   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Rating/Sustainability
Industry leader in Sustainalytics' sustainability rating

03-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Implenia has been awarded an outstanding 84 points and continues to build on its leadership position on environmental, social and governance issues

Dietlikon, 3 June 2021 - In its new ratings Sustainalytics, a leading global research and analysis firm for environmental, social and governance issues, has awarded Implenia 84 points for 2020. This is an improvement of five points on the previous year and strengthens Implenia's position as leader within the 'Construction & Engineering' industry. The company achieved a leading position in all three areas: environmental, social and governance.

'We believe this outstanding result confirms that we are on the right track with our ambitious approach; we remain very committed to this approach with our new sustainability goals,' says Anita Eckardt, Chair of the Sustainability Committee. 'From the CO2 reductions required to achieve climate neutrality, to the most sustainable possible supply chain and the implementation of a circular economy, the twelve new goals cover a broad spectrum of the things we want to achieve in the years to come.'

In 2018 Implenia became the first industrial company in Switzerland to link its credit margin to its sustainability performance as measured by Sustainalytics. The company's many years of work on sustainability thus also has a financial impact. Thanks to its very good current rating, Implenia can access financing on more favourable terms and is a pioneer of 'green' credit financing. 

A summary of the Sustainalytics report can be downloaded here: Company Report (implenia.com)

Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com 

Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com 

Dates for investors:
17 August 2021:     Media and analysts' conference on the half-year results

As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Implenia AG
Industriestrasse 24
8305 Dietlikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 474 74 74
E-mail: info@implenia.com
Internet: www.implenia.com
ISIN: CH0023868554
Valor: A0JEGJ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1203881

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1203881  03-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203881&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetImplenia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Industry leader in Sustainalytics' sustainability rating EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Rating/Sustainability Industry leader in Sustainalytics' sustainability rating 03-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: CureVac ernennt Klaus Edvardsen zum Chief Development Officer
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group beschließt Emission einer besicherten Anleihe 2021/2026 im Volumen von bis zu 250 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG to Acquire Constellation Pharmaceuticals and Enter into Strategic Funding Partnership ...
DGAP-News: GK Software establishes alliance with IBM to accelerate retail innovation and enhance customer ...
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia starts project development work in Germany
DGAP-News: MorphoSys to Acquire Constellation Pharmaceuticals
DGAP-News: MorphoSys übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals
DGAP-Adhoc: ams AG: ams Hauptversammlung nimmt alle Traktanden ausgenommen Punkt 8 an; drei neue Mitglieder des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ams AG: ams' Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda except item 8; three new ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Quantum Battery Metals Corp. - Aktie generiert mit exzellenten News frische Kaufsignale.
Manz AG erhält Folgeauftrag für Anlagen zur Realisierung des Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging in ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power und PowerTap geben Sponsoring der Andretti Steinbrenner ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG erhöht Dividende auf EUR 0,28 je Aktie; Dr. Rolf Martin Schmitz neues Mitglied des ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital informiert über seine Investition in die Abfall- ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Branchen-Leader im Nachhaltigkeitsrating von Sustainalytics (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Branchen-Leader im Nachhaltigkeitsrating von Sustainalytics
02.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Startschuss für Projektentwicklung von Implenia in Deutschland (deutsch)
02.06.21
EQS-Adhoc: Startschuss für Projektentwicklung von Implenia in Deutschland
02.06.21
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia starts project development work in Germany
12.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Implenia hat Übernahme von BAM Swiss AG vollzogen (deutsch)
12.05.21
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia hat Übernahme von BAM Swiss AG vollzogen
12.05.21
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia closed the acquisition of BAM Swiss AG
10.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Implenia und Stangeland erhalten Zuschlag für Autobahn E39 Lyngdal in Norwegen (deutsch)
10.05.21
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia und Stangeland erhalten Zuschlag für Autobahn E39 Lyngdal in Norwegen