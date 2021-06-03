 
checkAd

First BanCorp. Announces Payment of Dividends on Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.06.2021, 22:45  |  56   |   |   

First BanCorp. (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the following monthly cash dividends on its outstanding shares of Series A through E Noncumulative Perpetual Monthly Income Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”):

Series

Annual
Dividend
Rate (%)

Monthly
Dividend Per
Share

Outstanding
Shares

Record Date

Payment Date

A

 

7.125%

 

$0.14843750

 

197,386

June 28, 2021

 

June 30, 2021

B

 

8.35%

 

$0.17395800

 

296,146

June 15, 2021

 

June 30, 2021

C

 

7.40%

 

$0.15416670

 

249,852

June 15, 2021

 

June 30, 2021

D

 

7.25%

 

$0.15104167

 

285,522

June 15, 2021

 

June 30, 2021

E

 

7.00%

 

$0.14583330

 

415,240

June 15, 2021

 

June 30, 2021

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. is the parent corporation of FirstBank Puerto Rico, a state-chartered commercial bank with operations in Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Florida, and of FirstBank Insurance Agency, LLC. Among the subsidiaries of FirstBank Puerto Rico are First Federal Finance Limited Liability Company and First Express, Inc., both small loan companies. First BanCorp’s shares of common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FBP.”

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” concerning the Corporation. The words or phrases “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “look forward,” “should,” “would,” “believes” and similar expressions are meant to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Corporation’s ability to declare dividends on the Corporation’s Preferred Stock in any future periods. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, estimates or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to the factors described in the Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings with the SEC. The Corporation does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any “forward-looking statements” to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by the federal securities laws.

First Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First BanCorp. Announces Payment of Dividends on Preferred Stock First BanCorp. (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the following monthly cash dividends on its outstanding shares of Series A through E …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Secured Notes
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...