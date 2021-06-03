Global Oncology Innovation Continues Despite Pandemic; Global R&D Pipeline Reached 3,500 New Drugs in 2020, up 75% from 2015, Says New Report from the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science

Despite the substantial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patient care during 2020, the scientific advances in oncology continued, with 3,500 new drugs in the pipeline in 2020, up 75 percent since 2015. Oncologists worldwide report caseloads that are 26 to 51 percent lower than pre-pandemic levels, resulting in delays in necessary treatments. Despite this, the surge in innovative cancer medicines continued, as reflected in clinical trial activity, the robust pipeline of new treatments in development, and the increased use of available therapeutics by more patients.

“While the pandemic still is having significant impact on cancer care, innovations in oncology continues largely unaffected, reflecting the substantial and sustained commitment to advancing care for patients by oncologists and other care providers, governments and payers, and life sciences companies,” said Murray Aitken, executive director of the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science. “The continued surge in new innovative cancer medicines demonstrates the remarkable capacity and ingenuity of the global oncology community in a very challenging environment.”