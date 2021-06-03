 
checkAd

Global Oncology Innovation Continues Despite Pandemic; Global R&D Pipeline Reached 3,500 New Drugs in 2020, up 75% from 2015, Says New Report from the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.06.2021, 22:30  |  101   |   |   

Despite the substantial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patient care during 2020, the scientific advances in oncology continued, with 3,500 new drugs in the pipeline in 2020, up 75 percent since 2015. Oncologists worldwide report caseloads that are 26 to 51 percent lower than pre-pandemic levels, resulting in delays in necessary treatments. Despite this, the surge in innovative cancer medicines continued, as reflected in clinical trial activity, the robust pipeline of new treatments in development, and the increased use of available therapeutics by more patients.

“While the pandemic still is having significant impact on cancer care, innovations in oncology continues largely unaffected, reflecting the substantial and sustained commitment to advancing care for patients by oncologists and other care providers, governments and payers, and life sciences companies,” said Murray Aitken, executive director of the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science. “The continued surge in new innovative cancer medicines demonstrates the remarkable capacity and ingenuity of the global oncology community in a very challenging environment.”

A few key highlights of the IQVIA Institute Global Oncology Report include:

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Cancer Care: The pandemic continues to have a substantial impact on cancer care with oncologists in the U.S., Japan and Europe reporting caseloads that are 26 to 51 percent lower than pre-pandemic levels, delays in necessary treatments, screenings at 11 to 23 percent below baseline levels and community oncologists in the U.S. reporting an increasing share of their new patients presenting with metastatic cancer
  • Innovation: The surge of new innovative cancer medicines that began a decade ago continued in 2020 with 17 new drugs being launched and made available – at different times - to patients around the world, especially those with rare cancers
  • Research and Development: Scientific breakthroughs in understanding rare cancers that lead to novel therapeutics, and a biomedical eco-system that provides funding and support for R&D especially among emerging biopharma companies, have resulted in a pipeline of almost 3,500 potential cancer treatments, up 75 percent since 2015
  • Bringing Scientific Advances to Cancer Patients: Access to medicines has been steadily increasing and 9.2 billion DDDs were delivered globally in 2020, but variability across countries remains high. The use of predictive biomarkers to effectively deliver precision medicines to those who will benefit from them remains variable across cancer types and countries
  • Spending on Oncology Medicines: The surge in innovation treatments in recent years, strong focus across health systems to increase early diagnosis and expand patient access to treatments, has resulted in global spending on oncology drugs of $164 billion in 2020, growing to an estimated $269 billion by 2025

The full version of the report, including a detailed description of the methodology, is available at www.IQVIAInstitute.org. The study was produced independently as a public service, without industry or government funding.

Seite 1 von 2
IQVIA Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Oncology Innovation Continues Despite Pandemic; Global R&D Pipeline Reached 3,500 New Drugs in 2020, up 75% from 2015, Says New Report from the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science Despite the substantial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patient care during 2020, the scientific advances in oncology continued, with 3,500 new drugs in the pipeline in 2020, up 75 percent since 2015. Oncologists worldwide report caseloads that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Secured Notes
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.05.21
IQVIA CFO, Ron Bruehlman, to Speak at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 2, 2021
19.05.21
Pharma R&D Activity Surges Even Without COVID-19, Says Report from the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science
10.05.21
U.S. District Court Issues Favorable Decision for IQVIA Against Veeva