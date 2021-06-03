New Phase 3 Data at WCPGHAN Show Long-Term Safety, Tolerability, and Treatment Benefits of Bylvay (odevixibat) in PFIC

– Data validates the PRUCISION ObsRO pruritus measurement tool and proves reliability –

BOSTON, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today presented clinical data from its Phase 3 PEDFIC 1 study and an interim data cut of the PEDFIC 2 long-term extension study of its lead product candidate, Bylvay (odevixibat). Data being shared at the 6th World Congress of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition (WCPGHAN) Meeting on June 2 – 5 shows that long-term treatment (up to 48 weeks) was associated with clinically meaningful, positive effects on cholestasis, growth, and sleep parameters in patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). The totality of the data supports the potential of Bylvay to provide benefits to patients with PFIC. Bylvay is a potent, once-daily, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi) currently being developed for the treatment of PFIC, biliary atresia, and Alagille syndrome.

“The data being presented at WCPGHAN showed consistent long-term safety and tolerability across studies, treatment groups, and doses and long-term treatment benefits of Bylvay in children with PFIC,” said Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Albireo. “These results not only give us confidence in the potential for Bylvay in patients with PFIC, but also in our global pivotal studies in biliary atresia and Alagille syndrome.”

Long-Term Safety and Tolerability

PEDFIC 1 was the first and largest, global, pivotal Phase 3 study conducted in PFIC, which evaluated the efficacy and tolerability of Bylvay in reducing pruritus and serum bile acids in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, and PEDFIC 2 is a long-term, open-label Phase 3 extension study. Bylvay improved pruritus, cholestasis, and growth with durable effect.

The data being presented confirms the safety and tolerability of Bylvay in children with PFIC. The observed safety and tolerability profile of Bylvay was consistent across studies, treatment groups, and doses. The analyses discussed in this oral presentation include data for of the safety and tolerability of Bylvay in children with PFIC treated in both PEDFIC 1 and PEDFIC 2 treated for up to 48 weeks. No drug-related serious adverse events were reported in either PEDFIC 1 or PEDFIC 2. One patient in PEDFIC 1 and 3 patients in PEDFIC 2 treated with Bylvay withdrew due to an adverse event. There were low numbers of gastrointestinal adverse events; specifically, treatment-related diarrhea/frequent bowel movements was reported in 10% of Bylvay treated patients in PEDFIC 1 and 5% of placebo-treated patients.