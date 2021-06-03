 
Green Brick Partners and Meritage Homes Scoop up Land in Booming Far East Dallas

New Lake Haven Development to Add 1,800+ Homes to Farmersville Residential Offering

FARMERSVILLE, Texas, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners Inc., in partnership with Meritage Homes, has closed on the purchase of 1,838 lots within the Lake Haven subdivision in Farmersville, TX. The community will be a 50/50 partnership between Meritage Homes and Green Brick Partners. Construction of the approximately 453-acre property is projected to start in February 2022 and is expected to include 40’, 50’, and 60’ lots within multiple stages of development.

Lake Haven will sit adjacent to TX-78, just south of US-380 and minutes from the shores of Lavon Lake. Zoned for schools within the highly-rated Farmersville ISD, the large master-planned community is planned to provide extensive amenities throughout, including parks, trails, landscaped open spaces, and a large amenity center with pool.

“We are thrilled to continue growing our presence in the area, and to provide homebuyers a fantastic opportunity to live in such close proximity to attractive amenities including Lavon Lake while maintaining easy access to major employment centers in North Dallas,” said Jed Dolson, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Green Brick Partners. “We have seen remarkable interest from buyers in our nearby Brookside and LakePointe communities, and knew that Farmersville was the next step in meeting the market’s growing need for quality homes.”

Green Brick Partners intends to offer homes through its subsidiary Trophy Signature Homes brand. Unique architecture with clean lines and balanced elevations place Trophy Signature Homes into a modern home classification all its own. Floorplans are flexible and built for homeowners to work from home or use flex space for home gyms or virtual learning. In every Trophy Signature Homes community, modern conveniences are a priority. Homes are air-tight, have cleaner air, and are built to conserve water and energy. These upgrades, along with contemporary fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, oversized garages, and Clare Home automation systems, are included in the price of every home.

“This parcel offers a prime location in a submarket with a high level of desirability and low available inventory. We are looking forward to diversifying our geographic footprint and product mix across Dallas-Fort Worth,” said Austin Woffinden, Dallas division president at Meritage Homes. “With a diverse range of homes at affordable prices, Meritage Homes is building quality, energy-efficient homes while meeting consumer demand for a variety of lifestyle preferences.”

