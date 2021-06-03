nCino to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Events

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:



Bank of America 2021 Global Technology Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, June 8, at 1:45 p.m. ET

RW Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Presentation: Thursday, June 10, at 10:50 a.m. ET

KeyBanc Capital Markets Cloud & Open Banking Spotlight

Presentation: Monday, June 14, at 10:00 a.m. ET

The live webcasts, as well as replays from each event, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.