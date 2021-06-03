Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that senior management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 10 at 1:20 p.m. E.T.

BofA Securities 2021 Napa BioPharma Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 16 at 10:30 a.m. E.T.