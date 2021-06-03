SRHI Investor Update on 2021 Guidance

“In our first quarter results press release on May 13, 2021, we highlighted that we were assessing the developments at Don Gabriel and Papomono Masivo to determine if any adjustments may be required to our prior guidance for the remainder of 2021,” stated Michael Staresinic, CEO of the Company. “A number of factors have led us to adjust our assumptions while also instituting additional measures to both mitigate some of these effects while also improving the mine profile for 2022. Despite the impacts of restarting the operations, disruptions to supply chains and managing the impacts of COVID, we continue to expect that our operating and capital expenditures will be within the range previously forecasted, with production being at the low end of the estimate and capital expenditures to be at the high end, as shown below.”

“The success of MTV is driven by the successful construction and development of Papomono Masivo, and we still expect this to be completed before the end of the year,” said Joe Phillips, COO of the Company. “However, to be prudent, we have budgeted for a possible six to eight week delay in its completion date as the competitive labor market in Chile coupled with COVID restrictions are delaying our underground contractor’s ability to consistently staff and keep the necessary equipment operating during the construction period. This potential delay would push some expected production of late 2021 into early 2022.”

“We have been observing the performance of the Don Gabriel resource model since the restart of the mine and decided to take a more conservative approach to ore grade for the remainder of 2021. While the grade is projected to be lower than our previous budget, it is expected to be higher than that realized in recent months. We have decided to expand production by approximately 20% for the remainder of the year and extend production into the second quarter of 2022 to help offset the projected reduction in grade,” continued Mr. Phillips. “Historically, the Don Gabriel resource model has performed well and we therefore expect that the coming months will show a better reconciliation between the mine and model. We also expect to see higher grades in the mine in the next few months.”