AMPD and Cloud-A Computing Inc. Announce Completion of Share Purchase Agreement

03.06.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company", CSE:AMPD; FRA:2Q0) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of May 20, 2021, it has completed the Share Purchase Agreement with Cloud-A Computing Inc. ("Cloud-A") and its shareholders to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Cloud-A (the "Acquisition").

Cloud-A is an established self-service cloud computing infrastructure company, with points of presence in Ontario, Nova Scotia, and British Columbia. The Acquisition is expected to expand AMPD's footprint across Canada, add over 250 customers to AMPD's roster, and accelerate AMPD's technology development roadmap. Cloud-A's senior management and technology team will continue to work with AMPD after the Acquisition.

As part of AMPD's mission to migrate client companies from commodity 'one-size-fits-all' cloud to AMPD's purpose-built high-performance computing solutions, the Cloud-A acquisition will bring exclusive technology and tools that streamline the process.

"In Cloud-A we identified an experienced team with a robust software stack that will accelerate AMPD's go-to-market plans. We have been working with Cloud-A since we signed the letter of intent, and this acquisition continues to make a huge amount of sense for us," said Anthony Brown, CEO at AMPD.

"The fact that Cloud-A brings additional revenue, a national presence, and strong customer base really sealed the deal," says Brown. "On their side, becoming part of AMPD brings their team access to our high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure, access to the public markets, and the ability to finance growth going forward. It's a win/win deal."

Founded in 2012 by Jacob Godin, Adam Thurlow, and Brandon Kolybaba, Cloud-A's custom software, built on OpenStack, will allow AMPD to give customers flexibility and performance when decoupling themselves from other services. Hosted across multiple data centres, the Cloud-A system is PIPEDA compliant, resident on Canadian soil, and a compliment to AMPD's HPC infrastructure.

"Since we started Cloud-A, we have been committed to developing a meaningful Canadian cloud solution as an alternative to the hyper-scalers." says Godin. "This new chapter for us with the team at AMPD will enable us to develop this ethos further in the realm of high-performance architecture for an even broader range of exciting customers and applications."

