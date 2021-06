Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD) ("we" or "Gladstone Commercial") is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD) ("we" or "Gladstone Commercial") is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. We are providing the following business update regarding our portfolio performance during a time of market volatility related to, among other factors, the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 100% of May cash base rents have been paid and collected. Portfolio occupancy is in excess of 95%, as of May 31, 2021.

We remain within a small subset of U.S. equity REITs that have maintained their dividend rate and payment of distributions in tandem with this high level of rental collections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We continue to execute our leasing initiatives in the COVID-19 environment. During the 2 nd quarter, we commenced three new leases totaling 259,056 square feet in three different buildings, located in Denver, CO, Blaine, MN, and Indianapolis, IN. We increased our straight-line rents in those properties that had prior occupancies by an average of 9.4%.

quarter, we commenced three new leases totaling 259,056 square feet in three different buildings, located in Denver, CO, Blaine, MN, and Indianapolis, IN. We increased our straight-line rents in those properties that had prior occupancies by an average of 9.4%. We have continued to raise additional capital through our common stock at-the-market program to fund acquisitions and operating needs. Since January 1, 2021, we have issued 0.8 million shares of common stock for net proceeds of $14.9 million.

We continue to have ample liquidity and a strong capital structure. As of June 3, 2021, our current available liquidity is approximately $27 million via our revolving credit facility and cash on hand.

We have experienced successful rent collection during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, we may receive additional rent relief requests as the pandemic continues to adversely affect business operations. However, we are unable to quantify the outcomes of potential future negotiation of relief packages, the success of any tenant's financial prospects or the amount of relief requests that we will ultimately receive or grant.

