Navion Announces Termination of Letter of Intent With Daizee

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Navion Capital Inc. (TSXV:NAVN.P) (the "Corporation"), a capital pool company, announces that further to its press releases dated April 23, 2020, January 12, 2021 and April 15, 2021 regarding the proposed Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policies) with Daizee Diapers Corp./Daizee Baby Corp. ("Daizee"), the letter of intent between the Corporation and Daizee dated April 20, 2020, as extended and amended, has been terminated by the Corporation in accordance with its terms. The Corporation is continuing to rigorously evaluate potential Qualifying Transactions and will provide updated disclosure regarding these matters in due course.