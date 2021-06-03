 
checkAd

Neovasc Inc. Reports Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.06.2021, 22:45  |  71   |   |   

Vancouver, BC, Canada, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN) is pleased to announce the results of the votes on matters considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 3, 2021 in Vancouver, B.C. (the “Meeting”).

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) re-elected board members Steven Rubin, Paul Geyer, Doug Janzen, Norman Radow, Alexei Marko and Fred Colen to serve in office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Detailed results of the voting in respect of the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld
Steven Rubin 6,318,465 94.48% 369,431 5.52%
Paul Geyer 6,410,453 95.85% 277,431 4.15%
Doug Janzen 6,332,243 94.68% 355,653 5.32%
Norman Radow 6,410,462 95.85% 277,434 4.15%
Alexei Marko 6,320,514 94.51% 367,382 5.49%
Fred Colen 6,174,668 92.33% 513,228 7.67%

At the Meeting, the Shareholders also approved the unallocated options under the Company’s stock option plan (90.49% of votes cast in favour) and re-appointed Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and TiaraTM for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com

Investors

Mike Cavanaugh

Westwicke/ICR

Phone: +1.646.877.9641

Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com

Media

Sean Leous

Westwicke/ICR

Phone: +1.646.866.4012

Sean.Leous@icrinc.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws that may not be based on historical fact. When used herein, the words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend," "believe", and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may involve but are not limited to, expectations as to the growing cardiovascular marketplace. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Neovasc Inc. Reports Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Vancouver, BC, Canada, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN) is pleased to announce the results of the votes on matters considered at its Annual General Meeting of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION