Sabina Gold & Silver Announces AGM Voting Results

The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 21, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting. In addition, the appointment of auditors as well as the Company’s adoption of new Articles were approved. The results are as follows:

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSX:SBB, OTCQX: SGSVF) (Sabina or the “Company”), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, is pleased to announce the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at its hybrid Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 3, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Total Eligible Votes: 347,860,808, Total Voted: 200,371,833 Total Voted %: 57.60%



Nominees For For % Against/

Withheld Against/

Withheld% Number of Directors 178,454,366 99.75 % 447,268 0.25 % David A. Fennell 165,643,911 92.95 % 13,257,723 7.41 % D. Bruce McLeod 178,078,405 99.54 % 823,229 0.46 % Anna Tudela 178,094,108 99.55 % 807,526 0.45 % David Rae 168,020,914 93.92 % 10,880,720 6.08 % Walter Segsworth 177,879,285 99.43 % 1,022,349 0.57 % Anna El-Erian 175,658,904 98.19 % 3,242,730 1.81 % Anthony P. Walsh 175,837,952 98.29 % 3,063,682 1.71 % Leo Zhao 177,584,806 99.26 % 1,316,828 0.74 % Appointment of Auditors 199,973,124 99.80 % 0 0 Other Business 92,083,962 51.47 % 86,817,672 48.53 %

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jim Morton for his guidance and support over the years, and we wish him well in his retirement,” said Bruce McLeod, President & CEO.

The eight elected nominees will serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Voting results have been reported on www.sedar.com.

