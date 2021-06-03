 
Bank OZK Breaks Ground on Solar Power Plant in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its sustainable energy initiative, Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) (the “Bank”) broke ground today on its Arkansas-based $6-million solar power plant. Once complete, the 4.8-megawatt array will produce enough electricity to power the Bank’s new corporate headquarters in Little Rock and up to 40 Bank OZK locations throughout the state. Currently, it is the largest renewable energy investment by a financial services company in the state of Arkansas.

“An industry innovator, Bank OZK has a bold vision for the future, which includes a strong commitment to sustainable and clean energy,” said Tim Hicks, Chief Credit and Administrative Officer at Bank OZK. “This solar power plant will allow us to reduce our carbon footprint by 160,000 tons over the next 30 years.”

The Arkansas Public Service Commission and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation approved the Bank’s plans for the solar power plant in March 2021. Scenic Hill Solar, LLC, of North Little Rock, Arkansas, will oversee construction of the 11,000-panel, single-axis array. The facility is expected to generate more than 8.1 million kilowatt-hours annually. Located in Stuttgart, Arkansas, it will be the state’s third-largest commercial solar facility dedicated to a private sector customer.

GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through more than 250 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $27.28 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2021. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-notification/default.aspx to sign up.

Investor Relations Contact:      Tim Hicks, 501-978-2336

Media Contact:                         Susan Blair | susan.blair@ozk.com | 501-978-2217

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50315783-e9bd-48d9 ...





