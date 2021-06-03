 
checkAd

BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Autor: Accesswire
03.06.2021, 22:55  |  128   |   |   

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that it intends to offer to sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common stock are …

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that it intends to offer to sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common stock are to be sold by the Company.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company expects to grant the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock sold in the offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, operational purposes, strategic investments and potential acquisitions in complementary businesses.

The securities will be offered and sold pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251307), including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 11, 2020, as amended, and declared effective on December 29, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been or will be filed with the SEC on its website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from the offices of ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673 or by email at prospectus@think-equity.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that it intends to offer to sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common stock are …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Signs Six Agreements for New Clinic Locations with National Pharmacy Group
Wolfden Reports Rice Island Drill Results in Snow Lake, Manitoba
Amex Reports High Grade Gold Near Surface and at Depth at the High Grade Zone (HGZ)
Blue Lagoon Ready to Ship 6,000+ Tonnes of High-Grade Mineralized Material to Mill for Processing
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Pricing of $11 Million Public Offering
Vanadium One Iron Commences Drill Program To Upgrade Resources at Mont Socier and Strengthens ...
Mawson Announces BATCircle Geometallurgical Testwork for the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland
Galaxy Next Generation Granted U.S. Patent for Assistive Listening System That Uses Sound Waves for ...
American Resources Corporation Succeeds in Achieving 99.5% Purity Rare Earth Element (Neodymium) ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
American Manganese Produces Cathode Precursor Material Directly from Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
Director Resignation
Graphite One Announces 2021 Drill Program Plans, Progress Towards Pre-Feasibility Study Completion ...
Jaguar Health & Dragon SPAC Announce Initial Funding of US$10.8 Million into Dragon SPAC
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order